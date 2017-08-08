What a night for Chris Flexen. The Mets’ rookie righthander picked up his first win and his first major-league hit in a 5-4 victory over the Rangers on Tuesday night at Citi Field.

Flexen (1-1), who came in with a 12.00 ERA, was charged with three runs in 5 2/3 innings in his third major-league start. He also doubled to left in the fifth inning.

Michael Conforto, Yoenis Cespedes and Travis d’Arnaud homered for the Mets off Texas starter A.J. Griffin (5-3), who was pressed into service after scheduled starter Andrew Cashner was scratched because of a stiff neck.

Conforto led off the bottom of the first with his 23rd homer of the season and sixth as a leadoff batter. Cespedes hit his 12th two batters later to give the Mets a 2-0 lead.

D’Arnaud cracked a two-run homer to left in the second to make it 4-0. It was d’Arnaud’s 10th home run.

Flexen threw four scoreless innings before Joey Gallo led off the fifth with his 31st home run. Adrian Beltre, who recently picked up his 3,000th hit, made it 4-2 with his 11th homer in the sixth.

Flexen was removed by manager Terry Collins after he walked Carlos Gomez with two outs. Erik Goeddel allowed an RBI double to Gallo to bring the Rangers to within a run. But Goeddel got Robinson Chirinos to fly out to right to maintain the Mets’ one-run lead.

Flexen gave up four hits, walked three and struck out four.

Goeddel and Jerry Blevins combined to strike out the side in the seventh, with Blevins getting the last two punchouts.

The Mets made it 5-3 in the seventh when Conforto walked with one out and scored on Asdrubal Cabrera’s double to right.

Blevins also pitched a 1-2-3 eighth. In the ninth, AJ Ramos allowed a two-out home run to Chirinos before retiring Drew Robinson on a grounder to first for his first save with the Mets and 21st overall.