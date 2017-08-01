DENVER — Now that the dust has settled following the nonwaiver trade deadline, the Mets began moving forward with what’s left. And in the case of the Mets, that’s nearly everyone.

Closer Addison Reed was traded to the Red Sox before the deadline, but the Mets pulled off no other moves, leaving manager Terry Collins to begin the nightly chore of divvying up playing time in a crowded infield and outfield.

“They all want to play,” Collins said. “So it will be challenging to make sure we get at-bats for guys. So we’ll figure it out as we go.”

A team source said the Mets will still pursue trades during the August waiver period and estimated the chance of pulling off at least one deal at 50-50.

The Mets’ top pieces include outfielders Jay Bruce and Curtis Granderson, and infielders Asdrubal Cabrera and Neil Walker. According to a source, Walker generated late interest before the deadline despite recently returning from the disabled list, a sign perhaps of a possible August move.

Granderson has been coming off the bench, though he’s been part of a rotation that includes Michael Conforto and to some extent Bruce.

In the infield, with Amed Rosario expected to be the primary shortstop, Collins said he will use multiple third basemen. Cabrera, Reyes and Wilmer Flores are among the choices. Walker, a second baseman, will also play some at first to open up playing time at second base.

Reyes was not in the lineup for Tuesday’s series opener against the Rockies two days after he was struck on the left forearm with a fastball. But he was available to play.

“It’s good,” said Reyes, who wore a wrap. “Sore, but good enough.”

Meanwhile, with Reed traded to the Red Sox, recently acquired A.J. Ramos will slide into the closer’s role.

“Certainly, we wish the best for Addy,” Collins said. “I hope he pitches and takes them to the postseason because he certainly deserves it. He helped us get there and I hope he helps Boston get there.”

To make room for Rosario, the Mets optioned Matt Reynolds to Triple-A Las Vegas. Reliever Chasen Bradford was recalled from Triple-A to take Reed’s spot in the bullpen . . . Righthander Robert Gsellman (hamstring) threw three shutout innings in a rehab outing for Double-A Binghamton, and Juan Lagares went 2-for-3 and played five innings in centerfield in his first rehab game.