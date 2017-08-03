DENVER -- The Mets may be focused on next season, but that didn’t stop them from wreaking some havoc on the Rockies, a team that appears destined for October.

Curtis Granderson hammered a go-ahead, three-run homer as part of a six-run, sixth-inning explosion on Wednesday night, and the much-maligned bullpen tossed six scoreless innings of relief as the Mets rallied to beat the Rockies, 10-5.

The Mets trailed 5-0 through three innings when the Rockies picked on rookie Chris Flexen. In his second big-league start after making the jump straight from Double-A Binghamton, the righthander developed a blister that forced him from the game.

Of course, the damage already had been done, with the Rockies pounding Flexen for five runs in the third including a two-run shot by Carlos Gonzalez. But Coors Field and its zero-gravity conditions has been home to many comebacks.

And the Mets mounted one of their own against the Rockies (61-47), who maintain control of the NL’s second wild card.

Jay Bruce hammered a two-run homer, his 29th of the season, to get the Mets on the board in the fourth. In the fifth, the Mets tacked on two runs, this time courtesy of Amed Rosario. In his second big-league game, the 21-year-old crossed a few firsts off his list.

Granderson reached on an error then scored when Rosario lined a triple down the leftfield line. With one swing, he collected his first extra-base hit and his first RBI. A moment later, Travis d’Arnaud’s groundout allowed Rosario to score his first run.

In the sixth, Yoenis Cespedes laced a game-tying double ahead of Granderson, whose three-run shot chased Rockies starter Tyler Chatwood from the game after allowing eight runs (seven earned) in 5 1/3 innings.

The Mets (49-56) sent 11 batters to the plate in the sixth, scoring the six runs with seven hits.

Notes & quotes: David Wright began “low-level” baseball activities on Wednesday, assistant general manager John Ricco said. Wright, 34, has been sidelined since spring training with a shoulder impingement, stemming from neck surgery last year to repair a herniated disc. He also continues to battle the back condition spinal stenosis. But Ricco stopped short of saying that Wright would return this season . . . . Closer Jeurys Familia reached an important milestone on Wednesday by throwing his first bullpen session since undergoing surgery to repair a blood clot near his shoulder. It’s the strongest sign yet that he should return before season’s end . . . Lefty reliever Josh Edgin cleared waivers and accepted an assignment to Triple-A Las Vegas.