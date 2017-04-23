HIGHLIGHTS Connects off Zack Wheeler in first inning

Injury-depleted Mets have lost eight of nine

Terry Collins was born in Midland, Michigan, a town close to Lake Huron that’s about as far north as Toronto. It gets cold there — in April, the average low is 36 degrees — so he knows of what he speaks when he grumbles about the weather, the wind that bats down fly balls that seem destined for the stands, this spate of late weekend games that are liable to deplete his already depleted lineup.

“We’re a bloop and a blast away in the last 10 games of winning every game,” Collins said before the Mets fell to the Nationals, 6-3, Sunday night. The Nats completed a three-game sweep of the Mets, who lost their fourth consecutive game and their eighth in the last nine.

Former Met Daniel Murphy hit a first-inning grand slam off Zack Wheeler (1-2), and Ryan Zimmerman added a two-run shot off Josh Smoker in the eighth. Max Scherzer allowed three runs and five hits in eight innings and struck out nine.

“The weather has not been conducive. We’ve hit some balls that have gone nowhere, but we still feel like we can.”

A guy who’s been around as long as Collins knows better than to fully blame the weather, especially since the other guys have to play in those conditions, too. And certainly no amount of sunshine is going to make Lucas Duda healthy, or magically heal Yoenis Cespedes’ ailing hamstring. But there are times when it does feel as if this team is battling nature itself. It’s the games like this one, when you’re forced to bat Jose Reyes sixth although he was hitting .095, as if that’s supposed to give Scherzer, of all people, any trouble.

For the Mets, it took approximately 10 minutes for things to seem insurmountably bad. Wheeler, struggling to gain control of his sinker, served one up to Murphy in the exact place one does not serve pitches directed at Murphy. With the bases loaded and one out, Murphy, with one swing, provided the sort of psychological blow that could undo a guy coming off of two years of no baseball.

The home run, Murphy’s third, put the Nationals up 4-0.

But the Mets have learned a thing or two during the last few years. For one thing, they know how to scrap. Last season, when they lost Cespedes to injury, along with three-fifths of their rotation, they stayed afloat just long enough to make it to the National League wild-card game. This season, the injures have come early enough that they shouldn’t cause considerable damage. And, much like last year, the Mets are learning what they have when the big names aren’t around to grab all the spotlight.

Take Michael Conforto.

After starting the year on the bench, he’s claimed leftfield in Cespedes’ absence, and he’s proved he has what it takes to be an everyday player. Does he still struggle against lefties? Indubitably. Can the Mets deal with it now that he’s made something of a habit of hitting leadoff home runs? You better believe it.

Sunday night, he blasted off on Scherzer’s second pitch, a 94-mph fastball that Conforto slapped off the leftfield foul pole for his fourth homer, and his second to start a game. Two innings later, with the Mets down by three, Neil Walker made good on Collins’ bloop-blast philosophy. Conforto singled and, two outs later, Walker hit a two-run shot to right. It didn’t give the Mets the lead, but it sure gave them hope. That hope faded in the eighth, when Zimmerman hit his two-run second decker off Smoker.

“Someplace across the line, there’s a nine-game winning streak coming up,” Collins said. “That’s how good this team can be. I talked to the guys, I looked at the last 10 days. We’re a single and a homer from winning every game, sometimes just a base hit. We’ve only given up two, three runs. I do believe we have the ability to take off. If you win nine, 10, you’re back — especially this time of year — you’re back in it. Every team goes through a bad streak. All you gotta do is say hey, this is ours, and when we’re done, we’re going to get back in this hunt.”