Three home runs in the first inning would seem to be an omen in any ballgame. So it was in this one, just not in the way you would think. This time, it was the Mets who hit the three homers and it proved ominous because it just gave the Dodgers something else for which to come back, back, back.

As if to say, “We’ll spot you three and take it from there,” the team with the best record in baseball answered with five homers of its own at Citi Field, and left with a 7-4 victory over the Mets. All 11 runs resulted from long balls in a game that kept both teams going, going, going the way they had been.

For the Mets, it was their sixth defeat in the past seven games, and their eighth in a row against the Dodgers dating to May 28, 2016. The Mets tied their season-low at 10 games under .500 (49-59), with the possibility of more changes in the wind. For the Dodgers (78-32), who strengthened a strong roster at the trading deadline, it was their 12th victory in the past 13 games and their 66th in 66 games in which they have led after the eighth inning.

It all appeared headed in a much different direction when Michael Conforto hit the second pitch from Rich Hill into the right-centerfield bullpen, and Wilmer Flores and Curtis Granderson added homers later in the first inning. On top of that, Seth Lugo did not allow a hit to the Dodgers until there were two outs in the fifth inning.

“We play nine innings for a reason,” Lugo said, having left with the score 3-3 in the sixth, after allowing a solo home run to Chris Taylor, his 15th, and Cody Bellinger, his 31st.

Neil Walker said, “They’re firing on all cylinders. You know you’re going to have your hands full every single time you’re out there from many different angles. They’ve done a nice job with trades and bringing people in.

“We were hoping to build on the momentum we gained in the first inning and we weren’t able to do that,” Walker said. “To Hill’s credit he threw the ball better after the second inning. Obviously, they’ve got a really good bullpen too.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

It wasn’t until Rene Rivera’s homer against Ross Stripling in the ninth that the Mets scored again. By then it was too late. “That’s why you’ve got to add on, just as they did,” Terry Collins said.

As odd as it may sound for a team so far out of the race, Collins spent 35 minutes before the game on the daily problem of actually having too many players. He decided to sit both Jose Reyes and Jay Bruce. The logjam might be eased with a deal, considering that both Granderson and Bruce have cleared waivers, as Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reported Friday. “We’ve got guys who have been a big part of this team for two years and they deserve the right to get in that lineup once in a while,” the Mets manager said.

But it was the Dodgers who flexed their depth, with a lineup that has power hitter Yasiel Puig batting eighth. His 21st home run of the season, leading off the seventh against losing pitcher Paul Sewald (0-4) put the Dodgers up for good. Justin Turner led off the eighth with a homer (No. 12) against the same pitcher, making it 5-3. Cory Seager hit his 19th of the season, a two-run shot off Fernando Salas in the ninth.

“With most lineups, there a couple guys where you can walk them and get to an easy out. There are no easy outs,” Lugo said. “Every one of them, you’ve got to bear down and make pitches. You see what happens when you make mistakes.”

This is what happens: You allow 23 home runs in six games against them, as the Mets have this season. It leads to a tough ending, even on a day that started with such promise.

Mets videos

“Yeah,” Collins said, “it’s frustrating.”