The Dominic Smith era is about to begin.
The Mets will promote their highly touted first-base prospect for Friday’s game against the Phillies, general manager Sandy Alderson told reporters before Thursday’s game in Philadelphia.
Smith, the Mets’ No. 2 prospect, is hitting .330 with a .386 on-base percentage, 16 home runs and 76 RBIs in 114 games this season for Triple-A Las Vegas. The 22-year-old was the team’s first-round pick (No. 11 overall) in the 2013 MLB draft.
It’s the second time in less than two weeks the Mets have promoted one of their top prospects. Shortstop Amed Rosario was called up to the big leagues on Aug. 1.
