NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio honors Dwight Gooden
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio held a ceremony on Friday, April 28, 2017, to honor Mets pitcher Dwight Gooden, who helped lead the Amazin's to the World Series in 1986. Gooden was unable to attend the ticker-tape parade following the Mets’ victory.
Former New York Mets pitcher Dwight 'Doc' Gooden, center right, stands with New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (center left), family and friends as he holds the Key to the City at City Hall in Manhattan Friday, April 28, 2017. Gooden, who was unable to attend the ticker-tape parade following the Mets' victory in 1986, was honored by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, center left, during the ceremony.
Former New York Mets pitcher Dwight 'Doc' Gooden, who helped lead the Mets to win the World Series in 1986, addresses fellow players, fans and family at City Hall in Manhattan Friday, April 28, 2017. Gooden, who was unable to attend the ticker-tape parade following the Mets' victory in 1986, was honored by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, center left, during the ceremony.
Former New York Mets pitcher Dwight 'Doc' Gooden, who helped lead the Mets to win the World Series in 1986, becomes emotional while speaking and is embraced by teammate Darryl Strawberry, left, as he addresses fans and family at City Hall in Manhattan Friday, April 28, 2017. Gooden, who was unable to attend the ticker-tape parade following the Mets' victory in 1986, was honored by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, center left, during the ceremony.
Former New York Mets pitcher Dwight 'Doc' Gooden, center, holds the Key to the City as he stands with fellow player Darryl Strawberry (far left), family and friends at City Hall in Manhattan Friday, April 28, 2017. Gooden, who was unable to attend the ticker-tape parade following the Mets' victory in 1986, was honored by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, center left, during the ceremony.
Former New York Mets pitcher Dwight 'Doc' Gooden, who helped lead the Mets to win the World Series in 1986, pauses on the steps of City Hall in Manhattan Friday, April 28, 2017, after a ceremony honoring him.Gooden, who was unable to attend the ticker-tape parade following the Mets' victory in 1986, was honored by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, center left, during the ceremony.
