Former Mets star Edgardo Alfonzo was named manager of the Brooklyn Cyclones on Thursday, the New York-Penn League team announced.
Alfonzo, 43, had been a coach with the Cyclones the past three seasons. He had 1,136 hits with the Mets from 1995-2002.
The Cyclones, who open their season on June 19, also named former Met Royce Ring as pitching coach and former Mets minor leaguer Sean Ratliff as hitting coach.
Alfonzo replaces Tom Gamboa, who came out of retirement to manage the team in 2014.
