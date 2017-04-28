WASHINGTON – Noah Syndergaard threw a bullpen session on Friday afternoon at Nationals Park and felt good. Unless something goes wrong (again), Syndergaard is expected to start on Sunday for the Mets.

Syndergaard was scratched from his scheduled start on Thursday because of right biceps tendinitis. Matt Harvey pitched in his place with only a few hours notice and was cuffed around in a loss to the Braves.

Manager Terry Collins said Syndergaard had been feeling the arm discomfort for days, but the Mets did not give Harvey a heads up that he was a candidate to start Thursday’s 1 p.m. game until that morning.

Harvey said after the game that he “wasn’t really physically prepared for starting” because he had a hard workout Wednesday as he expected to pitch Friday. Before the Mets were rained out on Tuesday, Harvey was originally supposed to pitch on Thursday.

“It’s news to me,” Collins said of Harvey’s comment. “You know, I’ve told you guys a hundred times, this is not a perfect world we live in. So you’ve got to make adjustments. We thought Matt — since it was his day anyway — since it was going to be his day, I don’t know why he would go in there and have a heavy workout.”

Collins praised Harvey for taking the ball on Thursday with short notice. But he did not have an answer for why the Mets didn’t give him a heads up when they knew Syndergaard was having an issue.

Cespedes to DL

The Mets placed Yoenis Cespedes on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring and called up lefthander Sean Gilmartin. Collins said an MRI on Cespedes “really didn’t [show] a lot, so it’s probably better news than we thought. It’s still going to be a while, obviously.” . . . Lucas Duda (hyperextended left elbow) went 1-for-3 in his first rehab game for St. Lucie (A).