DENVER — Three times, the Mets fell behind the Rockies, only to come back and tie it. But they missed chance after chance to pull ahead. And in the ninth inning, it caught up with them when the Rockies walked off with a 5-4 victory on Thursday night.

Yoenis Cespedes hit a tape-measure solo shot, and the Mets got game-tying hits from Asdrubal Cabrera, Rene Rivera and Rafael Montero, the pitcher who entered play with a batting average of .091.

But Hansel Robles walked Nolan Arenado with the bases loaded in the ninth, the second time in the series he was responsible for the winning run. The final pitch, on a full count, sailed high and to the backstop.

One day after the Mets’ bullpen strung together six scoreless innings, the much-maligned unit picked up the slack once more, with four pitchers combining for 2 2⁄3 scoreless innings until Robles walked Arenado.

It came after Robles (6-3) plunked the leadoff man Jonathan Lucroy, who moved up on a sacrifice bunt. Charlie Blackmon was intentionally walked and D.J. LeMahieu worked a walk ahead of Arenado.

The Mets (49-57) ended their 10-game road trip with a 4-6 mark. They return to Citi Field on Friday to begin a three-game set against the Dodgers.

Montero endured the kind of tortured afternoon that pitchers have come to know well at Coors Field. In 5 2⁄3 innings, he surrendered four runs on 10 hits, including solo homers by Blackmon and Mark Reynolds.

Yet, despite his unflattering line, the righthander kept the Mets in the game. He departed down just 4-3 in the sixth, after Reynolds put the Rockies ahead.

Montero also got some help. For all the ills that derailed a season of high expectations for the Mets, defense ranks near the top. But on Thursday, the Mets used their gloves to stay close in a tight game.

In the first, Jose Reyes began a difficult double play to help bail Montero out of trouble. It mattered little that Reyes was starting his first game at second base since 2004, in the lineup only because Neil Walker had been scheduled for a rest day. Reyes cleanly picked Arenado’s hard grounder to his left, then fired to Amed Rosario at the bag, who turned the double play.

Rosario found himself in the middle of another sterling defensive play, this time to save a likely run with the game tied in the seventh.

With one out, LeMahieu roped a liner to left-center. As he pushed for a triple, Cespedes collected the ball and fired to Rosario, who continued the relay with a one-hop throw to third base. Cabrera was waiting, applying a quick tag on LeMahieu’s foot as he slid. The play loomed even larger a moment later when Arenado laced a ground-rule double.

Speed has also been an element mostly lacking from the Mets, though for the second straight day, Rosario showcased his ability to sway a game with his legs.

Leading off the fifth, Rosario hammered a drive into the gap in left-center, the ball rolling 420 feet away from home plate. In a flash, the rookie reached top speed, motoring around the bases so fast that he reached third base standing up. According to Statcast, the journey took just 11.32 seconds from batter’s box to the bag, the fastest first-to-third time recorded for a Mets player since the system was put in place in 2015.

Rosario scored to make it 2-2 on Montero’s single to right, the first RBI of his career.

Darvish vs. deGrom. After being acquired in a trade just minutes before the trade deadline on Monday, Yu Darvish makes his Dodgers debut on Friday night at Citi Field. He’ll be opposed by Mets ace Jacob deGrom, whose replica jersey will be given out to fans as part of the team’s free shirt Fridays.