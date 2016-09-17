Mets’ righthander Jacob deGrom is likely out for the season due to an injury to the ulnar nerve in his right elbow, general manager Sandy Alderson announced Saturday. DeGrom, who had a successful bullpen session Friday, was slated to start on Sunday but will now likely have to undergo surgery.

“He threw a bullpen yesterday, felt great, went out to shag in the outfield, threw the ball and had some pain as a result,” Alderson said. “It is unlikely he will pitch the rest of the season.”

Alderson said the injury is common to pitchers who have undergone Tommy John surgery, as deGrom did in October 2010. “This thing flares up at unpredictable times under unpredictable circumstances,” Alderson said.

Added Terry Collins: “I watched Jake’s bullpen yesterday and it was outstanding and 15 minutes after batting practice is over he walked and said, ‘I can’t pitch.’”

“We certainly have no plans to have him pitch in the near future.

DeGrom last pitched on Sept. 1 before going down with a right forearm strain. He’s 7-8 with a 3.04 ERA.

“It’s nothing anymore damaging that the other ones basically,” he said. “He was really down about it because he was excited about coming back.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Gabriel Ynoa will pitch Sunday, along with a crew of others, Collins said.