HIGHLIGHTS Mets closer can’t protect one-run lead in 6-5 loss

Tommy Milone pitches five-plus innings in Mets debut

What is it with Jeurys Familia and the San Francisco Giants?

Familia, who lost to the Giants in last year’s wild-card game, gave up four runs in the ninth inning to blow a save and earn the loss as the Mets ended their homestand with a 6-5 defeat before 31,066 at Citi Field on Wednesday.

Christian Arroyo’s three-run double was the big hit for the Giants and snapped a 3-3 tie. But the seeds of trouble were sown when third baseman Wilmer Flores bobbled and threw away a potential game-ending double-play ball with one out.

Flores made a bid for redemption with a two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the ninth that was nearly a game-tying home run. The drive to left-center tipped off the glove of centerfielder Justin Ruggiano and hit the top of the wall.

With the tying run on second, Kevin Plawecki dribbled one in front of the plate and was thrown out to end the game and the Mets’ 4-2 homestand.

The Mets were leading 3-2 and were poised to go above .500 for the first time since April 19 when Familia entered for his third appearance in three days. The second of those appearances came Tuesday night with the Mets leading 6-1. Familia threw just 10 pitches.

Familia’s more infamous outing against the Giants came in last year’s playoffs, when he allowed a three-run home run to Conor Gillaspie in the 3-0 loss that ended the Mets’ season.

This time, Giants manager Bruce Bochy sent up Gillaspie to pinch hit leading off the ninth. Familia got him on a fly ball to left, but then walked Joe Panik.

Eduardo Nuñez followed with a shot to Flores, who bobbled the hard-hit ball and then made a high throw to second baseman Neil Walker for an error.

Hunter Pence grounded a single to left past the diving Flores to tie the game at 3. Buster Posey walked to load the bases before Arroyo crushed a bases-clearing double to the wall in left-center to give San Francisco its first lead of the day. Familia left the mound to boos.

The Giants hadn’t won a game when trailing after eight inning since May 10, 2015.

Lefthander Tommy Milone, whom the Mets claimed off waivers from Milwaukee on Monday, started and allowed two runs in five-plus innings. The 30-year-old soft-tosser gave up six hits, walked two and struck out five.

The Mets took a 1-0 lead in the first on Curtis Granderson’s two-out RBI double off Matt Cain. Posey homered for the third straight game to tie the score at 1 in the second.

Jay Bruce hit his 10th home run to give the Mets a 2-1 lead in the third, and Milone grounded a run-scoring single to right to make it 3-1 in the next inning.

Ruggiano’s sacrifice fly in the sixth pulled the Giants to within a run.