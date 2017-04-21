Playing shorthanded, a concession to a rash of injuries, the last thing the Mets needed Friday night was extra innings against the Nationals. But these days, the extra agony was as inevitable as the outcome.

The Nationals beat the Mets, 4-3, in 11 innings. The winning run was forced home when closer Jeurys Familia issued a four-pitch walk to pinch hitter Trea Turner with the bases loaded. With that, the Mets (8-9) dipped below .500, losing for the sixth time in seven games.

Michael Conforto hit a leadoff homer. Curtis Granderson bashed a solo shot of his own and had two RBIs. But it wasn’t enough.

Bryce Harper hit a two-run shot for the Nationals. And as the fog rolled in during a chilly night at Citi Field, Jose Reyes went 0-for-5, dropping his average to .097.

Before the game, manager Terry Collins gave an injury update on nearly everyone in uniform but himself.

Then, by necessity, he started a rightfielder at first, pinch hit one pitcher (Zack Wheeler) for another (Harvey), then used another arm (Robert Gsellman) as a pinch runner as the potential winning run in the ninth.

By the end, the only position player left on the bench was Yoenis Cespedes, whose sore hamstring made him strictly a break-glass-in-case-of-emergency option.

Of course, things were already weird even before the game. The Mets sent two players to the disabled list (Lucas Duda and Wilmer Flores), including one of them to the hospital (Flores), where he would be confined for the weekend to treat an infection.

Then, Collins had to tear up his original starting battery. Jacob deGrom had been scheduled to start with Travis d’Arnaud behind the plate. But d’Arnaud’s bruised wrist prevented him from throwing and deGrom was still feeling the lingering effects of a stiff neck.

He had complained of the symptoms Thursday, putting Harvey on standby.

“It wasn’t the best timing,” deGrom said. “I definitely wish I was out there tonight.”

Harvey did his part, logging a workmanlike seven-inning outing in which he allowed three runs and struck out only two.

Harvey’s dominance of Harper had been as persistent as it was inexplicable. Harper was just 1-for-26 lifetime against Harvey entering the game

“The law of averages is on Bryce’s side,” Nationals manager Dusty Baker said before the game. “I’m hoping that the law of averages comes out to work on Bryce’s behalf tonight.”

Indeed, that staid old order was disrupted, when Harvey fired a 93-mph fastball that ran to the inner half of the plate. Harper ripped it over the fence, his first homer against his nemesis.

The Mets responded quickly. It took only one pitch in the first inning, as Conforto swatted a leadoff homer. It was his third home run this season, and perhaps the latest sliver of evidence that he warrants more playing time.

Granderson collected his first hit in the fourth, singling home Jay Bruce to even the score at 2.

The Nationals edged ahead 3-2 in the fifth when Jose Lobaton homered to deep right-center.

But Granderson evened the score again in the sixth with a mammoth homer to the upper deck in rightfield, a sign that one of the Mets’ coldest hitters might be coming out of a funk at an opportune time. Granderson was hitting .143 with no homers at the start of the day.