Jose Reyes put the ball in play and the Mets walked off with a 3-2 victory over the Cardinals on a steamy Thursday afternoon at Citi Field.
With runners on the corners and the score tied at 2, Reyes pulled a grounder down the line that first baseman Matt Carpenter knocked down. But reliever Trevor Rosenthal did not cover the bag.
Yoenis Cespedes scored from third and the Mets (43-50) emptied out of their dugout and doused Reyes.
Wilmer Flores tied the game in the eighth off lefty Brett Cecil, hammering a slider for a pinch-hit solo shot over the leftfield fence. Displaced as the starter at third base by T.J. Rivera, Flores hadn’t homered since June 24.
Mets righty Seth Lugo had taken a no-hitter into the fifth inning until Greg Garcia’s two-out double. Lugo allowed just one run on Tommy Pham’s sixth-inning double. But he only received one run of support on Lucas Duda’s shot in the second, his 17th homer.
Pham struck again in the eighth, this time by crushing a go-ahead solo homer off Erik Goeddel. But Flores kick-started a rally for the Mets, who salvaged a split in the four-game series.
