The thumb injury the Mets’ Asdrubal Cabrera suffered in the third inning of Saturday night’s 11-3 win over the Marlins at Citi Field looked pretty bad. Depending on the outcome of an exam Sunday, he could become the latest Mets player to go on the disabled list. General manager Sandy Alderson said that could open the door for the call-up of the organization’s top prospect: Amed Rosario.

Cabrera was going in the hole between shortstop and third base for a grounder that became a single by Marcell Ozuna. He dove and his glove caught the turf as he slid, twisting his thumb back awkwardly. He was writhing in pain on the outfield grass, holding his thumb for more than a minute. The team’s medical staff attended to him before he was taken out of the game.

The team announced X-rays showed no broken bones, but the starting shortstop will have an MRI exam Sunday.

Alderson was in the PIX11 broadcast booth when the injury occurred and was asked about Rosario. “If we have a need at this point in the season, would we consider it? Yes,” he said.

Rosario, 21, was batting .381 with 15 RBI and seven stolen bases in 28 games for Triple-A Las Vegas entering play Saturday. When the Mets game ended he was still in the 51s lineup for their game at Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Rosario was signed by the Mets as an international free agent in the summer of 2012 and reportedly received a $1.75-million signing bonus, which at the time was the highest the Mets had given an international player.

When Cabrera came out of the game, third baseman Jose Reyes moved over to shortstop and manager Terry Collins inserted Wilmer Flores at third base. T.J. Rivera also is capable of playing third base and Matt Reynolds can play shortstop or third base.

Cabrera has been toughing it out through aching knees and a sore hamstring, but has been an important cog for the Mets. He was his 1-for-2 with an RBI double Saturday night before leaving and is batting .260 with 20 runs scored and 14 RBIs in 28 games. He leads all Mets with a .529 batting average with runners in scoring position (9-for-17).