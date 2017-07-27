The end of Lucas Duda’s time with the Mets likely means the end of a fan-favorite Instagram account.

“wefollowlucasduda,” which was created in July 2015 by Mets outfielder Curtis Granderson and then-Mets John Mayberry Jr. and Danny Muno, was exactly what its name suggested — candid photos of the soft-spoken first baseman in the clubhouse and off the field. The account had more than 127,000 followers as of Thursday, a testament to Duda’s popularity among Mets fans.

Duda was traded to the Rays on Thursday, so the account had to send its namesake out in style.

Shortly after the trade, two videos were posted on the account. In the first video, Duda and Granderson (who is recording the video) appear to have just finished discussing where to stay in Tampa. Duda then walks to his locker to change out of his Mets uniform as Granderson waves goodbye and wishes Duda well.

The second one seemed to encompass Mets’ fans feelings a little more. In that video, Granderson is holding onto the plain-clothed Duda’s ankle, pleading with Duda not to go as Duda walks out of the clubhouse and Mets players laugh in the background.

Granderson didn’t seem optimistic of the account’s post-Duda future. “That might be the end of it unless we meet up again,” he said, via James Wagner of the New York Times. “We’ll see.”