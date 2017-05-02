ATLANTA — Without their best hitter, and without their best pitcher, the Mets hold little margin for error. Pulling out of the tailspin that has shaped this season will require more from those who are still able-bodied enough to stay on the field.

In that regard, Tuesday night’s 9-7 loss to the Braves only brought more reason for concern. Jay Bruce hit two homers and knocked in six runs, the latter a grand slam with two outs in the ninth that obscured the real takeaway.

Matt Harvey looked like a shell of his former self, and starting catcher Travis d’Arnaud left the game after six innings with lingering soreness in his right wrist.

With Yoenis Cespedes out with a hamstring injury, the Mets need contributions from d’Arnaud, who homered twice on Friday. On Tuesday, he was moved up to the fifth spot in the lineup. He didn’t finish the game, sidelined by a wrist he initially injured April 19.

Meanwhile, with staff ace Noah Syndergaard out indefinitely with a partially torn lat, the Mets need the rest of the rotation to fill the void. But Harvey went just 5 1/3 innings, allowing six runs on eight hits while continuing a disturbing trend.

Harvey finished with just two strikeouts, giving him five total in his last three starts, a staggering dropoff. During that span, he’s pitching to an 8.10 ERA.

In his last outing, Harvey was pressed into duty on short notice, a factor in an outing in which he surrendered six runs. But this time, he had plenty of time to prepare and the results were nearly identical.

The Mets gifted Harvey a 2-0 lead in the first courtesy of a two-run homer by Bruce, his seventh of the season. That advantage was short-lived.

Harvey surrendered a single to Brandon Phillips before missing badly with what should have been a backdoor slider to the dangerous Freddie Freeman. The pitch wound up low and in, on the opposite side of the plate, and Freeman punished the mistake. The homer wound up in a restaurant deep in the rightfield stands at SunTrust Park.

Harvey found trouble again in the fourth, with the Mets already trailing 4-3 on R.A. Dickey’s high chopper to knock in a run.

Once again, Harvey looked to throw a slider to get himself out of trouble. Instead Ender Inciarte ripped it to rightfield for a two-run single, his third RBI of the game. It was part of a three-run inning that hastened Harvey’s departure.

The Braves tacked on three more runs in the seventh, this time against a Mets bullpen that has been forced to carry a workload. Of course, that has been a function of the Mets’ starting pitching, a strength that has been a weakness.

In six starts, Harvey has pitched seven innings just once. And his performance has only provided a harsh reminder that he is still a pitcher coming off major arm surgery.

Thoracic outlet syndrome ended Harvey’s year early last season. The surgery required to correct the condition typically carries a 10-month recovery period before pitchers return to their typical velocity.

Harvey, 28, is nine months removed from the procedure. He has shown some signs of his velocity returning to form. His fastball hit 96 mph on the stadium radar gun, but a talent evaluator in attendance noted that the righthander’s delivery did not appear free and easy. Instead, it was strained. His fastball command was spotty, his sliders lacked bite and he leaned heavily on his changeup even though his velocity appeared to tick up.

Taken together, Harvey bore little resemblance to the best version of himself, precisely at a time when the Mets need it most.