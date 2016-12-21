The Mets have announced the promotions and giveaways for fans at Citi Field during the 2017 season.

Monday, April 3: 2017 magnetic schedule

1:10 p.m. vs. Braves

All fans in attendance on Opening Day will receive a 2017 Mets magnetic schedule.

Free Shirt Fridays

The free clothes promotion continues for a third straight year as all fans in attendance at Friday night home games will receive a free T-shirt. Each game will have a different design. Here’s the schedule:

April 7 vs. Marlins

April 21 vs. Nationals

May 5 vs. Marlins

May 19 vs. Angels

June 2 vs. Pirates

June 16 vs. Nationals

June 30 vs. Phillies

July 14 vs. Rockies

July 21 vs. Athletics

Aug. 4 vs. Dodgers

Aug. 18 vs. Marlins

Sept. 8 vs. Reds

Sept. 22 vs. Nationals

Fireworks Nights

A fireworks show will take place at Citi Field after the conclusion of four Saturday night games during the season:

April 8 vs. Marlins

June 3 vs. Pirates

July 15 vs. Rockies

Sept. 23 vs. Nationals

Sunday, April 9: Rally towels

8 p.m. vs. Marlins

All fans in atendance will be given a Mets rally towel.

Saturday, April 22: Matt Harvey garden gnome

4:05 p.m. vs. Nationals

It doesn’t have quite the same ring as last season’s Syndergaarden Gnome, but the first 15,000 fans in attendance will receive a Matt Harvey garden gnome.

Sunday, April 23: Mets tote bag

8 p.m. vs. Nationals

All fans in attendance will receive a Mets tote bag ahead of this Sunday night game against their division rival.

Saturday, May 6: Noah Syndergaard hair hat

7:10 p.m. vs. Marlins

The first 15,000 fans will receive a Noah Syndergaard hair hat, giving fans an opportunity to emulate the Mets pitcher’s long, blonde locks.

Sunday, May 7: Batting gloves

1:10 p.m. vs. Marlins

A pair of batting gloves will be handed out to the first 15,000 fans in attendance.

Saturday, May 20: David Wright starting lineup figurine

7:15 p.m. vs. Angels

Ahead of this interleague matchup, the first 15,000 fans in attendance will receive a David Wright figurine.

Sunday, May 21: Sunglasses

1:10 p.m. vs. Angels

The first 15,000 fans will be given Mets sunglasses.

Sunday, June 4: MLB Play Ball Weekend

1:10 p.m. vs. Pirates

The first 15,000 fans in attendance will receive a plastic bat and ball set.

Sunday, June 18: Father’s Day cap

1:10 p.m. vs. Nationals

On Father’s Day, the first 15,000 fans in attendance will receive a Mets cap.

Saturday, July 1: Asdrubal Cabrera bobblehead

4:10 p.m. vs. Phillies

The first 15,000 fans in attendance will receive an Asdrubal Cabrera bobblehead.

Sunday, July 2: Batting helmet

1:10 p.m. vs. Phillies

The first 15,000 fans in attendance will receive a Mets batting helmet.

Sunday, July 16: Mini bat

1:10 p.m. vs. Rockies

The first 15,000 fans in attendance will receive a miniature Mets bat.

Sunday, July 23: Yoenis Cespedes compression sleeve

1:10 p.m. vs. Athletics

The first 15,000 fans will receive a neon yellow compression sleeve like that of their star outfielder.

Saturday, Aug. 5: Bucket hat

4:05 p.m. vs. Dodgers

The first 15,000 fans will receive a Mets bucket hat.

Sunday, Aug. 6: Topps commemorative baseball pack

1:10 p.m. vs. Dodgers

All fans in attendance will receive a pack of Topps commemorative baseball cards.

Saturday, Aug. 19: Yoenis Cespedes bobblehead

7:10 p.m. vs. Marlins

The first 15,000 fans will receive a Yoenis Cespedes bobblehead.

Sunday, Aug. 20: Toy truck

1:10 p.m. vs. Marlins

A toy truck will be distributed to the first 15,000 fans in attendance of the Mets’ series finale against Miami.

Sunday, Sept. 10: Player Fathead

1:10 p.m. vs. Reds

A fathead of a Mets player will be distributed to the first 15,000 fans in attendance. The player has yet to be determined.

Sunday, Sept. 24: 2018 magnetic schedule

1:10 p.m. vs. Nationals

The final promotional giveaway of the season will be a 2018 magnetic Mets schedule for all fans in attendance.