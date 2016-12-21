The Mets have announced the promotions and giveaways for fans at Citi Field during the 2017 season.
Monday, April 3: 2017 magnetic schedule
1:10 p.m. vs. Braves
All fans in attendance on Opening Day will receive a 2017 Mets magnetic schedule.
Free Shirt Fridays
The free clothes promotion continues for a third straight year as all fans in attendance at Friday night home games will receive a free T-shirt. Each game will have a different design. Here’s the schedule:
April 7 vs. Marlins
April 21 vs. Nationals
May 5 vs. Marlins
May 19 vs. Angels
June 2 vs. Pirates
June 16 vs. Nationals
June 30 vs. Phillies
July 14 vs. Rockies
July 21 vs. Athletics
Aug. 4 vs. Dodgers
Aug. 18 vs. Marlins
Sept. 8 vs. Reds
Sept. 22 vs. Nationals
Fireworks Nights
A fireworks show will take place at Citi Field after the conclusion of four Saturday night games during the season:
April 8 vs. Marlins
June 3 vs. Pirates
July 15 vs. Rockies
Sept. 23 vs. Nationals
Sunday, April 9: Rally towels
8 p.m. vs. Marlins
All fans in atendance will be given a Mets rally towel.
Saturday, April 22: Matt Harvey garden gnome
4:05 p.m. vs. Nationals
It doesn’t have quite the same ring as last season’s Syndergaarden Gnome, but the first 15,000 fans in attendance will receive a Matt Harvey garden gnome.
Sunday, April 23: Mets tote bag
8 p.m. vs. Nationals
All fans in attendance will receive a Mets tote bag ahead of this Sunday night game against their division rival.
Saturday, May 6: Noah Syndergaard hair hat
7:10 p.m. vs. Marlins
The first 15,000 fans will receive a Noah Syndergaard hair hat, giving fans an opportunity to emulate the Mets pitcher’s long, blonde locks.
Sunday, May 7: Batting gloves
1:10 p.m. vs. Marlins
A pair of batting gloves will be handed out to the first 15,000 fans in attendance.
Saturday, May 20: David Wright starting lineup figurine
7:15 p.m. vs. Angels
Ahead of this interleague matchup, the first 15,000 fans in attendance will receive a David Wright figurine.
Sunday, May 21: Sunglasses
1:10 p.m. vs. Angels
The first 15,000 fans will be given Mets sunglasses.
Sunday, June 4: MLB Play Ball Weekend
1:10 p.m. vs. Pirates
The first 15,000 fans in attendance will receive a plastic bat and ball set.
Sunday, June 18: Father’s Day cap
1:10 p.m. vs. Nationals
On Father’s Day, the first 15,000 fans in attendance will receive a Mets cap.
Saturday, July 1: Asdrubal Cabrera bobblehead
4:10 p.m. vs. Phillies
The first 15,000 fans in attendance will receive an Asdrubal Cabrera bobblehead.
Sunday, July 2: Batting helmet
1:10 p.m. vs. Phillies
The first 15,000 fans in attendance will receive a Mets batting helmet.
Sunday, July 16: Mini bat
1:10 p.m. vs. Rockies
The first 15,000 fans in attendance will receive a miniature Mets bat.
Sunday, July 23: Yoenis Cespedes compression sleeve
1:10 p.m. vs. Athletics
The first 15,000 fans will receive a neon yellow compression sleeve like that of their star outfielder.
Saturday, Aug. 5: Bucket hat
4:05 p.m. vs. Dodgers
The first 15,000 fans will receive a Mets bucket hat.
Sunday, Aug. 6: Topps commemorative baseball pack
1:10 p.m. vs. Dodgers
All fans in attendance will receive a pack of Topps commemorative baseball cards.
Saturday, Aug. 19: Yoenis Cespedes bobblehead
7:10 p.m. vs. Marlins
The first 15,000 fans will receive a Yoenis Cespedes bobblehead.
Sunday, Aug. 20: Toy truck
1:10 p.m. vs. Marlins
A toy truck will be distributed to the first 15,000 fans in attendance of the Mets’ series finale against Miami.
Sunday, Sept. 10: Player Fathead
1:10 p.m. vs. Reds
A fathead of a Mets player will be distributed to the first 15,000 fans in attendance. The player has yet to be determined.
Sunday, Sept. 24: 2018 magnetic schedule
1:10 p.m. vs. Nationals
The final promotional giveaway of the season will be a 2018 magnetic Mets schedule for all fans in attendance.
