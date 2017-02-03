The Mets went to work on rounding out their bullpen on Friday, agreeing to a one-year contract to bring back righthander Fernando Salas, sources confirmed.

The deal, worth $3 million, with another $350,000 in incentives, is pending the completion of a physical.

Salas, 31, gives the Mets a needed righthanded bullpen arm, especially with closer Jeurys Familia likely to be suspended to begin the season. He had a 2.08 ERA in 17 appearances for the Mets after his midseason trade from the Angels.

Perhaps just as importantly, even with the signing of Salas, sources said the Mets remain in the mix for a reunion with Jerry Blevins, the lefty specialist who has far more experience than the club’s current in-house options.

Blevins posted a 2.79 ERA in 73 appearances last season while holding lefties to a .255 average. But the Mets have balked at the pitcher’s asking price this offseason.

In case an agreement with Blevins can’t be reached, the Mets on Friday added some veteran depth, signing lefty Tom Gorzelanny to a minor-league deal that includes an invitation to spring training. Gorzelanny will make $1 million if he makes the team, according to FanRag, and could earn an additional $1.8 million in incentives.

Gorzelanny, 34, spent all but seven games in the minor leagues last season, posting a 3.65 ERA at the Triple-A level with the Indians and Orioles. He has held lefties to a .229 average in parts of 12 seasons with six clubs.

Gorzelanny’s best work came from 2012 to 2014 with the Nationals and Brewers, when he posted a 3.13 ERA in 178 1⁄3 innings, mostly in relief. But since then, he has pitched to a 7.02 ERA in the big leagues with the Tigers and Indians.

Still, Gorzelanny brings more experience than the Mets’ lefthanded options, Josh Edgin and Josh Smoker. Edgin posted a 5.23 ERA in 16 appearances last season, pitching with diminished velocity in his first year coming off Tommy John surgery. Smoker had a 4.70 ERA in 20 appearances during his first season in the big leagues.

Blevins, 33, is the top lefty reliever remaining in a relief market in which prices have come down as spring training nears.

Earlier in the offseason, lefty Mike Dunn signed a three-year, $19-million deal with the Rockies. But this week, lefty Boone Logan reportedly agreed to a one-year deal worth $5.5 million with the Indians, with a club option for 2018 worth $7 million. Logan also received a $1-million buyout, giving him a guarantee of $6.5 million, just slightly above the average annual value of Dunn’s deal.

Blevins could command roughly the same, meaning the Mets might have to add roughly $6 million to the payroll.

The Mets have been conservative since re-signing Yoenis Cespedes. They had expected to create financial flexibility by shedding Jay Bruce’s remaining $13 million in salary through a trade. But the market for the lefty-hitting outfielder proved weak, and the fallout has been a hesitance to add more payroll.

Salas’ deal is the first big-league contract the Mets have handed out since bringing back Cespedes.

The Mets’ other outfielders have drawn interest in the trade market throughout the offseason, including Curtis Granderson, Michael Conforto and Juan Lagares. Granderson is owed $15 million this season — his final year under contract — but the Mets have shown little desire to move the veteran.

Lagares is owed $4.5 million in 2017 but $15.5 million over the next two seasons, which makes him tougher to move. A deal involving Lagares is not imminent.

Notes & quotes: Wilmer Flores’ arbitration hearing was held on Friday. At stake is the infielder’s salary for 2017. A source confirmed that the Mets filed at $1.8 million, while Flores is seeking $2.2 million.