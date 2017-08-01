Mets' Amed Rosario makes MLB debut
Mets shortstop Amed Rosario, the team's top prospect, made his MLB debut against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, at Coors Field.
New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario stretches during batting practice before their game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Aug. 1, 2017 in Denver.
New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario throws during batting practice before their game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Aug. 1, 2017 in Denver.
New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario takes a swing while waiting for his turn in the cage during batting practice before their game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Aug. 1, 2017 in Denver.
ADVERTISEMENT
Amed Rosario of the New York Mets takes fielding practice before their game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Aug. 1, 2017 in Denver.
Amed Rosario of the New York Mets takes fielding practice before their game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Aug. 1, 2017 in Denver.
Amed Rosario of the New York Mets talks to Jose Reyes as they walk off the field before their game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Aug. 1, 2017 in Denver.
Amed Rosario of the New York Mets takes fielding practice before their game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Aug. 1, 2017 in Denver.
New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario, front, catches the throw to force out Colorado Rockies' DJ Le Mahieu at second base on the front end of a double play hit into by Nolan Arenado to end the bottom of the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, in Denver. New York Mets second baseman Neil Walker backs up the play.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.