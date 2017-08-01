Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 74° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    MetsSportsBaseball

    Mets' Amed Rosario makes MLB debut

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments

    Mets shortstop Amed Rosario, the team's top prospect, made his MLB debut against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, at Coors Field.

    New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario stretches during
    (Credit: AP / David Zalubowski)

    New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario stretches during batting practice before their game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Aug. 1, 2017 in Denver.

    New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario throws during
    (Credit: AP / David Zalubowski)

    New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario throws during batting practice before their game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Aug. 1, 2017 in Denver.

    New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario takes a
    (Credit: AP / David Zalubowski)

    New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario takes a swing while waiting for his turn in the cage during batting practice before their game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Aug. 1, 2017 in Denver.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Amed Rosario of the New York Mets takes
    (Credit: Getty Images / Matthew Stockman)

    Amed Rosario of the New York Mets takes fielding practice before their game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Aug. 1, 2017 in Denver.

    Amed Rosario of the New York Mets takes
    (Credit: Getty Images / Matthew Stockman)

    Amed Rosario of the New York Mets takes fielding practice before their game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Aug. 1, 2017 in Denver.

    Amed Rosario of the New York Mets talks
    (Credit: Getty Images / Matthew Stockman)

    Amed Rosario of the New York Mets talks to Jose Reyes as they walk off the field before their game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Aug. 1, 2017 in Denver.

    Amed Rosario of the New York Mets takes
    (Credit: Getty Images / Matthew Stockman)

    Amed Rosario of the New York Mets takes fielding practice before their game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Aug. 1, 2017 in Denver.

    New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario, front, catches
    (Credit: AP / David Zalubowski)

    New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario, front, catches the throw to force out Colorado Rockies' DJ Le Mahieu at second base on the front end of a double play hit into by Nolan Arenado to end the bottom of the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, in Denver. New York Mets second baseman Neil Walker backs up the play.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter

    Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events.

    Sign up

    By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

    Related Media

    World Team shortstop Amed Rosario stretches-out before the Mets prospect Rosario to make debut Tuesday Mets shortstop Amed Rosario, with his brand Rosario, with Reyes as guide, starts big-league career David Wright, left, jokes with Ty Wigginton while How Mets top prospects did in MLB debuts

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.

    OK