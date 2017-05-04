ATLANTA — For a few hours, it appeared that the Mets actually might catch a break. Weather forecasts called for rain, and if Thursday night’s series finale against the Braves had been rained out, the Mets’ pitching situation would get that much clearer.

Zack Wheeler’s start would have been bumped back to Friday night at Citi Field against the Marlins, allowing manager Terry Collins to skip Rafael Montero, the fill-in who was scheduled to be summoned from the minors to take Noah Syndergaard’s spot in the rotation.

Instead, as has been the case for much of the season, the Mets watched those plans go sideways. The rain fell Thursday night, though not until the top of the the fourth, soon after Jay Bruce hit his 10th homer to give the Mets a 3-1 lead.

Shortly thereafter, umpires stopped the game before it could be official. The game was called two hours later after Wheeler threw 68 pitches in three innings.

With that, Montero’s return to the rotation is assured, barring more rain in New York Friday night. The righty’s latest opportunity brings with it the usual questions about whether he truly has resolved to challenge big-league hitters.

“It’s really basic,” Collins said. “You’ve got to pitch, you’ve got to go pitch. And that’s not trying to go overpower guys. That’s using all your pitches, throwing strikes, changing speeds, getting balls out of the zone when you don’t have to throw a strike.”

Montero has a 5.51 ERA in 30 big-league appearances in the the last four seasons. Though he impressed in spring training, he’s allowed seven earned runs in 6 2⁄3 innings in six relief appearances. But for the Mets, Montero is the only immediate solution for an arms shortage.

Though Syndergaard received an encouraging report Thursday after seeking a second opinion on his partially torn lat muscle, his absence likely will stretch into the summer.

Tim Lincecum, Doug Fister and Jake Peavy are among the veteran arms on the free-agent market. But for now the Mets have given no indication that adding a pitcher is imminent. Even if they reverse course, it still would take a few weeks for those pitchers to throw enough innings in the minors to prepare for major-league action.

Staying in-house remains problematic as well. Lefthander Steven Matz and righthander Seth Lugo are about two weeks away from beginning minor-league rehab assignments as they work their way back from elbow injuries, assistant general manager John Ricco said.

Both are expected to throw off a mound on Saturday at the team’s complex in Florida, upping the amount to 20 to 30 pitches during the session. But a return to the big leagues could be at least a month away.

If Montero struggles, it would accelerate the Mets’ search for an alternative. But whether the Mets wait on their injured arms to heal, or pluck a veteran free-agent arm from the scrap heap, reinforcements won’t be arriving immediately.

That leaves the Mets hoping for the best, with Collins looking at Montero’s numbers against the Marlins as a reason for encouragement. In 18 career innings in nine appearances against Miami, the righthander has a 2.50 ERA.

“We know his stuff plays, we know his stuff is very good,” Collins said. “So, trust it and throw to the strike zone.”