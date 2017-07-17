Circumstance has forced the Mets into a period of transition, when the pure act of simply trying to win on any given night is steadily replaced by something far less clear-cut. Increasingly, these proceedings have become about showcasing the players who could be moved by the trade deadline, and evaluating which ones warrant sticking around for the long term.

It is not what the Mets planned for at the start of this season of expectations. But in a 6-3 loss to the Cardinals on Monday night, it became that much clearer that this is now the scenario that they face.

Starter Zack Wheeler faded, allowing four runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. He hasn’t won since May 20. Hansel Robles surrendered a three-run homer in his return from a six-week stint in the minors.

And the Mets (41-49) tumbled to 10 games back of the second wild card, providing general manager Sandy Alderson ample reason to begin breaking apart a team that could not stay healthy enough to compete.

According to a source, closer Addison Reed continues to generate heavy trade interest in the days leading up to the July 31 nonwaiver trade deadline. The Mets remain open to moving their other veterans on expiring deals. On that front, Monday offered some semblance of success.

With rival scouts sitting clipboard to clipboard in the stands, first baseman Lucas Duda hit his 16th homer and Jay Bruce logged a multi-hit game. Both are candidates to be traded. But when it came to giving Alderson a reason to hold off on the sale, the Mets fell short once more.

Michael Conforto needed one swing to break up a scoreless tie in the fifth inning, lifting his 16th homer over the fence in right-center. But the 1-0 lead was short-lived. The Cardinals exploded for a six-run sixth, knocking Wheeler out of the game while punishing the Mets’ leaky bullpen.

An inning prior, Wheeler (3-7, 4.98) survived a sudden bout with his control. With two outs in the fifth, he walked his next three batters before getting Jedd Gyorko to line out. But in the sixth, there would be no escape act.

After the plodding catcher Yadier Molina legged out an infield hit, newly minted Mets killer Paul DeJong treated Citi Field to another nightmarish memory.

The rookie DeJong pounced on a Wheeler fastball, hammering a two-run shot to give the Cardinals a 2-1 lead. He became the Cardinal ever to homer in four straight games against the Mets. He continued an onslaught he began just before the All-Star break in St. Louis, when he went 9-for-12 with three homers in a three-game set.

Three batters later, Wheeler was finished, pulled from the game after his Cardinals counterpart, Adam Wainwright, drilled a run-scoring double to right-center to make it 3-1. The bullpen provided little relief.

Lefthander Josh Edgin walked the only batter he faced, Matt Carpenter. In came Robles, hoping to prove he had been straightened out by his demotion to the minors. The Mets hoped he would use the time to mentally readjust after a stretch in which his ERA skyrocketed to 6.23. Instead, he initially struggled at Triple-A Las Vegas before posting scoreless outings in seven of his last eight appearances to earn his promotion back to the big leagues.

His welcome was harsh. Within moments, Robles found himself repeating what has become a noticeable habit, pointing toward the sky as if to direct infielders toward pop-ups on balls that have been crushed for homers. This time it was Tommy Pham who provided the rude greeting, hammering a three-run shot.

Robles pointed, Pham jogged, and the Mets suddenly stared at a five-run deficit.

The Mets pulled within three in the sixth, when Duda homered and Jose Reyes doubled and came around to score on a pair of errors on the same play by rightfielder Magneuris Sierra.

But for a team in the midst of a transition they never saw coming, the rally proved to be only cosmetic. In the ninth, Yoenis Cespedes came to the plate as the tying run. With the count 3-and-0, he bounced into a game-ending double play.