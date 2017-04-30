HIGHLIGHTS Pitches final two innings of Mets’ 23-5 rout by Nationals

Allows three homers, four runs, all in eighth innings

WASHINGTON — Kevin Plawecki said he was told around the sixth inning that he might pitch in Sunday’s Mets-Nationals game. Since he’s a catcher and hadn’t pitched since he was 14, that was a bit of a surprise.

Plawecki was called on in the seventh with the Mets trailing by 14 runs. He threw a perfect inning before allowing three home runs in the eighth inning of the Nationals’ 23-5 victory.

Plawecki, who said all of his 32 pitches were fastballs, allowed four runs on home runs to Bryce Harper, Adam Lind and Anthony Rendon. But he was the only Met who smiled after the game.

“Every pitch I was trying to be in a good fielder’s position just in case there was something hit right back at me,” Plawecki said. “Just trying to throw strikes and pump the zone.”

Extra bases

The Mets had hoped Lucas Duda could return to the lineup Monday in Atlanta. But Duda couldn’t fully extend his left arm Saturday after playing Friday night for Class-A St. Lucie in his first rehab game from a hyperextended elbow. Duda hasn’t played since . . . Jose Reyes started at shortstop and hit second in place of the resting Asdrubal Cabrera and extended his hitting streak to six games by going 1-for-5, a triple. Reyes also made his fifth error . . . Curtis Granderson (.128) went 0-for-3 and is in a 1-for-28 slump. He was double-switched out of the game in the fifth . . . The two walks (one intentional) Noah Syndergaard allowed in the first inning were his first this season . . . The 23 runs allowed were the second-most given up by the Mets (the Phillies scored 26 June 11, 1985) . . . Nationals centerfielder Adam Eaton tore a ligament in his left knee Friday and his season is likely over, the team confirmed. Eaton stepped awkwardly on first base while beating out a throw in the ninth. He was hitting .297 with two homers and 13 RBIs.