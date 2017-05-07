Apparently dissatisfied with Rafael Montero’s performance in the last turn of the starting rotation, the Mets opted to claim lefthander Tommy Milone off waivers from the Brewers on Sunday. Mets manager Terry Collins said “we’ll take a look at that right now and where he might fit in our starting rotation.”

Milone is a career 45-33 with a 4.21 ERA over 135 appearances (121 starts) with the Nationals, A’s, Twins and Brewers. His best seasons were 2012 and 2013 when he won 13 games and 12 games respectively for Oakland. He was 1-0 with a save and a 6.43 ERA in six appearances (three starts) for Milwaukee this season.

Montero was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas and inserted into the rotation on Friday — taking the spot vacated by Noah Syndergaard when he went on the disabled list — and gave up five runs on seven hits with three walks and a hit batsman. On Saturday general manager Sandy Alderson said he would be looking for pitching help inside and outside the organization.

The Montero spot in the rotation next comes up on Wednesday when the Mets host the Giants, but the Mets have other options. Matt Harvey could return from his three-day suspension to pitch Tuesday and then Zack Wheeler would go Wednesday with an extra day of rest. Or Harvey could pitch Wednesday. Collins said nothing has been decided.

It will come up against next week in Arizona.

Milone was removed from the Milwaukee rotation after his April 19 start and pitched twice in relief since, last on April 29. It’s possible the Mets could have him throw in a minor league game or use him in relief to get him sharp for a start.

Shut out for first time

The Mets went 29 games this season before getting shut out for the first time. The last time they went deeper into the season before suffering a first indignity was 2009 when it happened in their 37th game.