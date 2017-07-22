The Mets’ most tantalizing trade chip got a little more attention Saturday, with news that the Dodgers are now in the running to retain Addison Reed’s services, according to ESPN.

Reed, who struggled Friday but entered Saturday’s action with a 2.35 ERA and a 7.83 strikeout to walk ratio, has also garnered the interest of the Brewers and the Red Sox. The 28-year-old righty, due to hit free agency at the end of the season, has already been traded twice in his eight-year career. Terry Collins said Reed does not seem overly concerned with the swirling rumors.

“He understands the business of the game,” the manager said. “He also understands that when things are going good for a particular player on a team that’s struggling a little bit, your name is going to be in the middle of something. He has not brought it up one time. It’s just kind of the guy he is and, I’m sure you can imagine, I hope he’s here.”

The Dodgers already boast the second-best bullpen in baseball, and adding Reed would give them a formidable setup man to closer Kenley Jansen. He had plenty of practice last year, when he pitched to a 1.97 ERA while setting up Jeurys Familia, who earned an MLB-best 51 saves. Reed has converted 16 of 18 save opportunities while stepping in for an injured Familia this year.

“What he did last year, if they don’t make an award for that, Jeurys Familia does not get close to 50 saves if it’s not for Addison Reed,” Collins said. “We knew going into this year when we knew we were going to lose Jeurys for awhile, that Addy was going to be an easy fit for us. He’s done a tremendous job.”

Conforto corner?

While necessity dictates Michael Conforto play in centerfield — his start there Saturday was his 25th appearance at the position this year — Collins believes Conforto’s fate ultimately lies in left or right. “Every day he takes fly balls off the bat in batting practice and there’s no more valuable way to practice than that,” he said. “But I think when this guy becomes a star in this league — which he’s destined to become — you’re going to end up seeing him on one of the wings, probably . . . I actually think he’ll end up fitting better on the sides.”