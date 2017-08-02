DENVER -- David Wright has resumed “low-level” baseball activities, assistant general manager John Ricco said on Wednesday. But he stopped short of saying whether there is enough time for the Mets captain to return before season’s end.

“I don’t think we’re looking at it that way,” Ricco said. “It’s been so long that I think we’re going to take it one day at a time and we’ll see how his body responds.”

Wright has been sidelined since spring training with a shoulder impingement, stemming from neck surgery last year to repair a herniated disc. He continues to battle the back condition spinal stenosis.

The 34-year-old has spent much of his time with a specialist in California in his bid to return to the field. On Wednesday at the team’s complex in Port St. Lucie, Florida, Wright fielded grounders, played catch for the second straight day and hit off a tee.

Said Ricco: “We’ll see how his body responds as he ramps up.”

Moving closer

Closer Jeurys Familia reached an important milestone on Wednesday by throwing his first bullpen session since undergoing surgery to repair a blood clot near his shoulder. It’s the strongest sign yet that he should return before season’s end.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Matt Harvey (shoulder) and Noah Syndergaard (lat) have yet to progress to throwing off a mound. But Ricco said that neither has had a setback in their long-tossing programs.

Even with the Mets out of contention, Ricco said the preference is to have Syndergaard return before season’s end.

Said Ricco: “For both us and them, it helps mentally heading into the offseason.”

Extra bases

Josh Edgin cleared waivers and accepted an assignment to Triple-A Las Vegas. The reliever had been designated for assignment on Sunday . . . T.J. Rivera has yet to decide on whether he’ll have surgery to repair a partially torn ligament in his right elbow.