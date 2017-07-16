The promotion — or lack thereof — of Triple A shortstop prospect Amed Rosario has been an underlying and unintended distraction throughout the season. The Mets have said he’ll be here when they think he’s ready. But that has not quelled speculation as to the reasons.

On Saturday, a report on northjersey.com cited a person familiar with management’s thinking as saying Rosario has not been called up because of an unsettled clubhouse over what the person termed Asdrubal Cabrera’s continued unhappiness over being shifted from shortstop to second base.

On Sunday, team sources, speaking to Newsday, disputed the notion that Cabrera’s presence in the clubhouse is the primary reason that Rosario has not been promoted, with one labeling such an assertion as a half truth. Instead, lingering concerns remain from some corners of the organization regarding Rosario’s plate discipline, an area that could use improvement with more at-bats at Triple-A Las Vegas. That desire for more seasoning, the source said, outweighs the potential fallout from having the prospect around a potentially disgruntled Cabrera.

Manager Terry Collins said of the report, “That’s the first time I’ve heard something like that. I’ve said all along I think our clubhouse has very, very good veteran players in it, that has not been a discussion. Sandy [Alderson] hasn’t brought it up . . . We really haven’t talked much about Rosario. That’s going to be [Alderson’s] call. That’s kinda news to me . . . I’ve not heard one thing [from Cabrera] about being discouraged about not playing shortstop.’’

Last month, Cabrera asked to be traded or have his option picked up for 2018 when the Mets moved him to second. He rescinded that request a short time later after settling into the position.

Cabrera, who hit a two-run homer in the Mets’ 13-4 loss to the Rockies Sunday, said he has no lingering issues about being removed from short. “No, I play second right now, that’s my position,’’ he said. “I forgot everything about shortstop. I’m fine, I play second base. That’s my position . . . That [unhappiness] happened a couple of weeks ago.’’

Cabrera said he hopes to return next season. “Absolutely, this is a great team,’’ he said. “We got a really good group of guys. I would like to come back. I played second before in Cleveland and in Washington. I feel really comfortable over there, too.’’

Jose Reyes, who has become the starting shortstop, communicates regularly with Rosario. “I understand him in some way,’’ he said of the impatience Rosario displayed in a since deleted tweet that said, “On my knees and I just want to propose to Queens--NY that is.’’

“He’s down there working hard every day, when he gets an opportunity he’ll be here. I told him you’re going to be here sooner than later. Just keep your head up, continue to work, continue to get better.

“I talked to him about that,’’ Reyes said of the tweet. “I think he’s got somebody who runs his media account. He was very down about that. I told him, ‘You have to be careful what you put on social media because this is New York, I know you don’t do it on purpose but people here they’re going take it the wrong way so just stay away from that.’ ”

If Rosario is promoted, it would almost certainly affect Reyes. “It’s OK,’’ he said. “I’m not a prospect no more. Coming into spring training I [wasn’t] even supposed to be playing if [David] Wright was healthy. I should be utility guy, so for me, take it one day at a time, continue to go out there do my job wherever Terry told me to play, I’m going to do it.’’

With Marc Carig