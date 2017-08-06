David Peterson, the Mets’ first-round draft pick out of the University of Oregon, was at Citi Field on Saturday after making his professional debut with an inning for the Brooklyn Cyclones on Friday night. As Terry Collins said, “If you’re going to play in New York, you’ve got to be here to see it.”

Peterson hadn’t pitched in about 10 weeks since the college season. “I’m very excited to get to work,’’ he said. “I don’t think anyone grows up wanting to be in the minor leagues. My goal is to get here, play in this stadium and help the team win. It’s exciting for me because I’ve seen how the organization takes pride in its pitching and especially the young pitchers, developing guys and moving them up.”

He is a close friend of college teammate Stephen Nogosek, one of the three pitchers the Mets acquired from the Red Sox last week for Addison Reed. The two young men exchanged texts after the trade. “He’s a great guy, hard worker, and I think someone the organization will like a lot,” Peterson said. “He throws hard and gives max effort. It doesn’t matter what he has that day, he’s going to get the job done the best he can. He doesn’t shy away from any challenge, so I think he’s a good guy for the organization to get.”

Collins said it was important for Peterson to get a taste of Citi Field during a game. “You’ve got to understand what it takes to play here. You’ve got to understand this,” the manager said during his pregame news conference, motioning toward the gathering of reporters in front of him.

“This organization is going to be very, very good for a long time and it’s going to depend on our young players and how they develop,” he said. “Our system has done a great job putting our players we’ve drafted and developed into the big leagues. It’s always easy to go out and fill in, but you’ve got to grow your own talent. That’s the way the game is going today. I hope this is a place he plays for a long time.”