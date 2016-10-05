HIGHLIGHTS Closer gives up three-run HR to Giants’ Gillaspie after game is scoreless through 8

Bumgarner goes distance in Giants’ 3-0 win; Syndergaard brilliant for seven

They felt the reach of darkness at their backs, the finality of it all revealed with every anxious twitch and forceful fist pump. So one by one, the Mets gave a piece of themselves, all in the name of extending this revival of a season.

Noah Syndergaard pitched the game of his life, matching zeros through the night with Giants counterpart Madison Bumgarner, the best playoff pitcher of his era. Curtis Granderson ran full speed into the centerfield wall, his shoulder ramming into the padding to run down what would have been a run-scoring hit.

Yet, the silence came. It blanketed every corner of Citi Field in the ninth inning on Wednesday night, broken only by the thud of Conor Gillaspie’s three-run homer off closer Jeurys Familia hitting the bullpen roof in right-centerfield.

Minutes later, the Mets slinked away, left to process the ramifications of a 3-0 loss to the Giants in the National League wild-card game. A season that began with promise slipped away because of injuries.

Only a six-week surge brought it back to life, bringing the Mets back to the postseason. But it lasted only nine innings against Bumgarmer, which is to say it hardly existed at all.

As he did the last time he pitched in a wild-card game, in 2014 against the Pirates, the Giants lefty didn’t simply end a season. He stomped on it like a lit cigarette, tossing a four-hit shutout.

With that, Familia added another chapter of misery , another brilliant season marred by failure in the end. The final out triggered a wave of Giants spilling onto the mound, celebrating Bumgarner’s brilliance.

The Mets shuffled away slowly.

Neil Walker, a veteran of three-straight wild-card games with the Pirates, insisted that the vibe is unique. For players experiencing a one-game playoff for the first time, Walker said the early innings presented the most problems.

“It was really nerve-racking early in the game,” he said. “And then it really calmed down.”

But until then, he said players knew that any action on the field could prove to be the deciding play. While it is the truth for every game, it is most obvious when the stakes involved the end of the season. And for those on the field, he said it became a shared burden with those in the stands.

“The heightened awareness just across the board is really different than a five-game series or a seven-game series,” Walker said. “I think it’s felt in the stadium.”

Of course, Terry Collins got a taste of the scrutiny before he even arrived at the ballpark. As part of his daily routine, the Mets manager has a cup of coffee at a Dunkin’ Donuts near his home. He still reads that day’s newspaper.

This morning was different because he had “ten people come up and say something they never have before because they’re excited about tonight, and they should be. It’s a great baseball matchup.”

The pregame introductions served as a reminder of just how much the Mets lost this season. The inactive players standing on the first-base line included Matt Harvey, Jacob deGrom, Steven Matz, Lucas Duda, Walker and David Wright, who was introduced last and received the loudest ovation.

The Mets lost three-fifths of their projected starting rotation and at one point, three-fourths of their infield. Yet, they sprinted for six weeks to give themselves one more chance to make magic.

Said Collins: “It’s truly been amazing,”

But Octobers belong to the pitchers, and Wednesday night’s duel of the best and brightest did not disappoint. When Syndergaard and Bumgarner finally bowed out, neither had ceded an inch.

Syndergaard took a no-hitter into the sixth on the way to firing seven scoreless innings. While harnessing the full force of his 6-6, 240 pound frame, Syndergaard unleashed a hail of 98 mph fastballs, and knee-bending curveballs.

In a demonstration of pure power, Syndergaard struck out 10, becoming only the fourth Met to reach double-digit strikeouts in a playoff game, joining Jacob deGrom, Dwight Gooden and Tom Seaver.

Yet, even this was not enough to outmatch Bumgarner, who has cemented his legend by mind-bending feats. No man in his generation has brought more early winters.

The Mets hoped to use Bumgarner’s aggressive nature against him. They banked on the lefty to throw strikes, and they intended to attack. It backfired.

Bumgarner needed only 21 pitches to breeze through the first three innings. Twice, the Mets advanced a runner to second base. Twice, they came away with nothing.

In postseason road games, hitters fell to 0-for-24 against Bumgarner with runners in scoring position.

By the end, Syndergaard and Bumgarner had staged one of the most heart-stopping duels in postseason history. According to mlb.com, it was only the second time that two starters had pitched at least seven innings in a winner-take-all since Game 7 of the 1991 World Series. In that classic, Jack Morris threw 10 shutout innings to beat John Smoltz, who tossed 7 1/3 scoreless frames.

In the eighth, the brilliant set-up man Addison Reed fired a 95 mph fastball past Hunter Pence to wiggle free of a bases loaded jam in eighth, preserving the scoreless suspense.

But it would be undone in the ninth. Brandon Crawford stroked a leadoff double, and with one out, Joe Panik worked a walk. With Familia on the ropes, Gillaspie unleashed a mighty swing. Soon, all that was left was Bumgarmer, standing tall on the mound as he ushered in yet another early winter.