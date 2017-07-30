SEATTLE — Addison Reed, aware of his status as the Mets’ most valuable trade chip, walked through the clubhouse on a sleepy Sunday morning here and smiled.

“I’m still here!” Reed said, a few hours before an ugly 9-1 loss to the Mariners, the Mets’ final game before Monday’s nonwaiver trade deadline.

By 4 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, Reed is expected to be wearing another uniform, with a source saying on Sunday that two teams have emerged as serious suitors for the reliever. One of those clubs includes the Red Sox, one of the teams linked to the righty during the lead-up to the deadline.

Indeed, change appears to be headed to the Mets, with Amed Rosario’s call-up potentially hastened by an injury. Shortstop Jose Reyes left the game in the fifth inning when he was struck on the left forearm by a 98 mph fastball thrown by Mariners lefty James Paxton.

The Mets already had been expecting to promote their top prospect Rosario after Monday’s deadline, though an absence by Reyes may only accelerate that timetable, giving the Mets another new face during a time of transition.

The sense of change was even more apparent on Sunday when newly-acquired reliever AJ Ramos was added to the roster and the Mets surprisingly parted ways with Josh Edgin. The lefthander had a 3.65 ERA in 46 appearances and had been one of the Mets’ longest-tenured players.

Nevertheless, despite other candidates in the bullpen, it was Edgin who lost his spot on the roster. He was designated for assignment though he likely will be claimed off waivers if he’s not traded.

Ramos allowed two runs while pitching an inning of relief in a blowout. Ramos, who has been the Marlins’ closer the last three seasons, figures to be part of the Mets’ bullpen rebuild for 2018.

But the righty hadn’t pitched since Thursday and he needed work. In the eighth, he allowed the first two batters he faced to reach, then watched a potential double play grounder turn into a run on a throwing error by Neil Walker. Earlier, Walker flubbed a routine grounder that led to another run, giving him three errors since his return from a hamstring injury on Friday.

Ramos’ appearance also included a pair of wild pitches, perhaps part of an expected transition period involved with getting acclimated to a new catcher in Travis d’Arnaud.

It was just part of a forgettable day for the Mets, who fell behind 5-0 through two innings when righthander Seth Lugo got knocked around. Lugo allowed a tape-measure three-run shot to Nelson Cruz in the first, then gave up a solo shot to Leonys Martin in the second.

Lugo was chased after allowing five runs on eight hits in just five innings as the Mets (48-55) dropped two of three in Seattle.