There are times during the course of a season when a team is incapable of the simplest tasks. It might be throwing a ball across the diamond, or picking up it up when it is rolling, or accurately announcing which pitcher is scheduled to start.

For the Mets, these are one of those times. Their excruciating journey rolled along uninterrupted in Wednesday night’s 8-2 loss to the Braves, a club that had lost six in a row.

The Mets have reached the playoffs the last two years and began the year expected to do so once more, though it was hard to tell on a dreary night at Citi Field. They looked old, and tired, and exhausted while dropping their fifth game in a row, and their ninth in their last 10.

At 8-12, the Mets fell to four games below .500 for the first time since the final day of the 2014 season, a 79-83 exercise in mediocrity.

Through 20 games, the Mets have invited reason for scrutiny. Neil Walker, who knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly, is batting .197. Curtis Granderson is hitting .141. Jose Reyes is hitting .114 after going 1-for-3 in his first start in the eighth spot since his rookie year in 2003.

Both the Giants and Dodgers have summoned top prospects this week to stem the tide after rough starts. For now, the Mets have given no indications of a looming shakeup to jolt some life into a sagging roster.

For instance, top prospect Amed Rosario began the day hitting .397/.444/.466 with Triple-A Las Vegas. He could play shortstop and theoretically bump the slumping Reyes out of the lineup, with Asdrubal Cabrera moving from short to third base. But sources indicated before Wednesday’s loss that a callup for the 21-year-old Rosario likely isn’t on the horizon just yet. Another source said that only an injury would likely fast-track the prospect to the big leagues.

So, for the Mets break out of their funk, it will have to be with the same crew that has suddenly become habitually dysfunctional.

Last night, the offense stumbled to just five hits with none of them knocking in a run. The defense committed three errors. And the starting pitching, a ray of light through the malaise, was blotted out by a Braves lineup that pounded Robert Gsellman into submission.

After Tuesday’s rainout, the Mets announced that Noah Syndergaard would start on Wednesday, which they later acknowledged had been a mistake.

Perhaps, they should have stuck with the miscue.

Gsellman got shelled for five runs in the first, on the way to surrendering six runs (five earned) in four-plus innings. After equaling a career high seven innings in his last outing, Gsellman watched his ERA rise to 6.23 while giving the Mets a fresh dose of misery in their first game since Sunday.

Not that Gsellman got much help.

Playing for the first time since injuring his hamstring Thursday, leftfielder Yoenis Cespedes let Adonis Garcia’s single roll past him in the third. Later in the inning, Reyes, playing third base, fired wide of first as he tried to finish a double play.

The night unraveled quickly for the Mets.

In the first, Braves pitcher Julio Teheran batted before he threw a pitch. That’s because Gsellman allowed the first seven batters he faced to reach base. The damage included four hits, two walks and Gsellman’s own throwing error to extend the inning. Tyler Flowers followed with the biggest blow.

With the bases loaded and the Braves already leading 2-0, Flowers ripped Gsellman’s first pitch over the head of first baseman Jay Bruce. The ball bounced around the rightfield corner and Flowers pulled into second with a double to clear the bases.

With that, the crowd let out a wave of boos.