Hold off on those Jay Bruce trade rumors for a few days.

Bruce was out of the lineup on Sunday night for the second straight game because of a stiff neck. Manager Terry Collins said he hoped to have Bruce back for the Mets’ next game on Tuesday against Texas.

“Jay Bruce has a bad neck,” Collins said before the Mets hosted the Dodgers. “He’s had a stiff neck for a couple days. He thinks he got it on the flight (from Denver on Thursday). He was real stiff. Couldn’t swing. I just didn’t want the Dodgers to know he wasn’t available [Saturday], so I didn’t bring it up. He feels better, but we’re going to give him the extra day to make sure he feels better.”

Bruce has been the subject of trade rumors ever since it was reported that he cleared waivers and can be dealt to any team (although he does have a limited no-trade clause to eight teams).

Rosario impresses

Collins on how rookie Amed Rosario has handled his first week in the majors:

“In five or six games, you can see that this kid’s going to be a very good player. Obviously, there’s a lot of things he’s going to learn how to do and he’ll do it on his own because he’s a sharp kid. But he’s got great athleticism, plays with great energy, he’s handled playing shortstop brilliantly . . . I think he’s handled things great.”

Extra bases

Robert Gsellman (hamstring) allowed six runs (three earned) in 2 2⁄3 innings in a rehab outing for Double-A Binghamton . . . Mets third base coach Glenn Sherlock left the team after the death of his mother. First base coach Tom Goodwin coached third and bench coach Dickie Scott coached first.