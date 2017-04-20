Jeurys Familia snapped the silicone black bracelet he was wearing around his right wrist twice — snap, snap — while he was speaking. It was, perhaps, the only indication of the reality of the situation — that the Mets’ closer was addressing the media for the first time since his reinstatement from a domestic-violence suspension. That this sort of thing isn’t normal, or at least shouldn’t be, and it might take time for things to be normal again.

“I’m very happy to be back with my team, to be back with my teammates,” he said through an interpreter by way of an opening statement. “I missed these guys very much the past two weeks. I look forward to just helping my team out in any capacity, in any role, in any situation to try to help this team ultimately win a championship.”

Familia returned on Thursday from a 15-game suspension, the result of an October arrest for simple assault in which his wife, Bianca Rivas, was found with a bruise on her cheek and scratches on her chest. The case was dismissed, but Major League Baseball saw fit to punish Familia for his “inappropriate conduct,” the nature of which has not been fully disclosed, though commissioner Rob Manfred did say evidence didn’t show Familia physically assaulted or threatened his wife. His suspension was significantly shorter than the ones served by Jose Reyes (52 games) and Aroldis Chapman (30).

“I felt the suspension for Mr. Familia was appropriate given the circumstances of that particular incident,” Manfred said in separate comments Thursday at a meeting with The Associated Press Sports Editors.

In the interim, Addison Reed took over closer duties, earning four saves, while Familia worked in the Dominican Republic and Port St. Lucie to stay in shape. Manager Terry Collins planned to ease Familia in with lower-stakes situations, but because his bullpen has been overtaxed, Collins said Thursday that this likely won’t be possible.

“I don’t know if I have Addie tonight,” he said before the Mets took on the Phillies. “So in this circumstance tonight we had planned previously, before we had to overuse the bullpen a little bit, that we would put him out there in maybe a less stressful situation to start out with. That may not be able to be the case tonight.”

Familia, the 2016 All-Star who recorded a league-high 51 saves, said he was “ready for whatever Terry throws at me.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“I wouldn’t say I’m anxious in that sort of bad way. It’s more anxious to get back in and help my team win,’’ he said. “I can’t wait to get back on that mound and do my job so I can help this team win.”

Either way, Familia said he’s ready for any sort of blowback. When the Mets introduced Reyes last year — a situation in which the nature of the assault was better known — the reaction was decidedly mixed: There were cheers for the homegrown talent, yes, but there also were hearty boos from people disillusioned by what he allegedly had done.

Faced with that prospect, Familia said he would remain unfazed. “I don’t think that’s really going to affect me,” he said. “I’ve been really around at this point for about 10 years. I know how to control my emotions. I’m really just worried about going out there and doing my job. I’m able to block all of that out.”