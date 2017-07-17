Maybe the ball didn’t go over the fence, but Mets shortstop Jose Reyes scored a run with one swing of the bat against Adam Wainwright and the Cardinals during Monday’s game.
With one out in the bottom of the sixth and nobody on, Reyes lined a ball into right-centerfield, a hit that should have resulted in a stand-up double.
Instead, Cardinals rightfielder Magneuris Sierra made two errors that turned Reyes’ double into a “Little League home run.”
Sierra and centerfielder Dexter Fowler misplayed the ball in the gap, prompting Reyes, who was running hard out of the box, to make the turn for third. Sierra then tried to get Reyes at third, but his throw sailed over the head of his third baseman, allowing Reyes to score without a throw home and cutting the Cardinals’ lead to 6-3.
St. Louis’ spotty defense didn’t end there as Fowler misplayed a Travis d’Arnaud flyball to centerfield, but the Mets couldn’t capitalize on the third error in two plays.
