For Jose Reyes, there’s no place like home.

Home, in this case, is shortstop, the position he played the first 13 seasons of his career before rejoining the Mets to play third base last June.

The veteran has since bounced around between shortstop and third, but he has played exclusively short since June 13.

He’s shown his appreciation for the change by going on an extended hot streak at the plate.

In 25 games entering Saturday since the Mets shuffled their infield, Reyes has posted a .302/.358/.581 slash line with five doubles, three triples, five home runs, 11 RBIs and 13 runs scored.

He went 2-for-4 with a solo home run to rightfield in the eighth in Saturday’s 9-3 win over the Rockies at Citi Field to further boost those numbers.

“Well, I don’t think he’s chased as much,” manager Terry Collins said of Reyes’ improvements offensively before the game. “I think he’s more disciplined at the plate, and I think that the fact that he’s playing shortstop on a regular basis eases the other side of his mind that’s worried about the defensive side.

“I think he’s very, very comfortable doing what he does best, play shortstop.”

Reyes singled to rightfield as part of a four-run first inning. He stole third after advancing to second on T.J. Rivera’s walk for the 499th steal of his career, putting him one away from becoming the 39th player in MLB history to reach 500.

The hot streak has raised questions as to whether Collins will shuffle his lineup. Michael Conforto has primarily led off, while Reyes has hit in the bottom-third of the order.

Collins said he plans to stick with the current lineup, however, as bumping Conforto to the middle of the order could potentially make Conforto, Jay Bruce and Lucas Duda, three lefty hitters, susceptible to left-handed pitching.

In 208 at-bats before June 13, Reyes struggled mightily at the plate with a .188/.261/.293 slash line. His defense at third base wasn’t considerably poor, but his confidence at shortstop is undeniable.

“When Jose starts to get real quiet, you can tell there are things on his mind,” Collins said. “And there was a time where, you know, you just didn’t see that beaming smile that he normally has.”

His hot streak at the plate and relative defensive upside compared to Asdrubal Cabrera has allowed Reyes to continue to man shortstop, prompting Cabrera’s move to second base. Rivera has played third.

Reyes did mishandle a groundball hit by DJ LeMahieu in the sixth inning Saturday, as Reyes ranged to his right but couldn’t field the ball cleanly. It was officially ruled an infield single, though it is proof that Reyes clearly doesn’t have the range he once did.

General manager Sandy Alderson told reporters before Friday’s game that second baseman Neil Walker is still a week to 10 days away from a return, and it’s uncertain how his health will impact the infield’s alignment.

For now, Collins will continue to roll with the fan favorite at shortstop.

“We’re seeing the guy we know was in there,” he said.