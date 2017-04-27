Yoenis Cespedes broke stride as he coasted into second base. Moments later, his hands rested on his knees, his left hamstring seized in pain.

To this point, the Mets’ horrendous start had been reflected in the form of wins and losses. But on a tortured Thursday afternoon at Citi Field, that misfortune suddenly gained a face, one that was twisted into a knot of worry.

It belonged to Cespedes, the most dynamic player on a team that has crashed to last place, the result of a 7-5 loss to the Braves that capped an exceptionally wrenching day, even by the standards of a franchise that has been scarred by so many of them.

By first pitch, the afternoon had already taken a wrong turn. Biceps tendinitis scrubbed a scheduled start for staff ace Noah Syndergaard. Lingering hamstring problems forced Cespedes to hobble off to an uncertain future.

Then, the Mets played in their unshakable cloud of general malaise, absorbing their sixth straight loss, and their 10th in the last 11 games. At 8-13, the Mets are in last place in the NL East. With the exception of losing on Opening Day last year, the Mets hadn’t skidded into the basement since June 27, 2014.

Now, their stay could be extended. They almost certainly will be without Cespedes and likely without Syndergaard this weekend when the Mets go to Washington for a three-game series against the surging Nationals.

The Mets had hoped to salvage a homestand in which they have played their worst baseball since becoming contenders in 2015. But those hopes evaporated quickly.

Matt Harvey battled with his own faulty mechanics, which cost him command and velocity on his fastball. The consequences were clear. He was chased after 4 1⁄3 innings, having allowed six runs on five hits and five walks in place of Syndergaard.

For the first time in his career, Harvey walked three batters in an inning. It happened in the second, when the Braves took a 2-0 lead.

The Mets tied it in the fourth, a rally that began with the double that sent Cespedes out of the game. But the Braves scored four runs in the fifth, including a three-run shot from Kurt Suzuki.

It came after manager Terry Collins intentionally walked Nick Markakis, just another decision gone bad. He wasn’t the only guilty party, of course.

Third-base coach Glenn Sherlock stunted a potential Mets rally in the second when he sent Jay Bruce home on a Neil Walker to challenge cannon-armed centerfielder Ender Inciarte. Looking to score, Bruce instead was thrown out by 15 feet.

Third baseman Jose Reyes cost the Mets a run in the second inning when he threw to the wrong base. With the bases loaded, opposing pitcher R.A. Dickey hit a roller to Reyes, who had plenty of time to force the plodding Suzuki at home. Instead, Reyes threw to first for the out.

So it went for the Mets, who must now deal with another questionable decision.

Cespedes initially hurt his hamstring while running the bases against the Phillies last Thursday. With a string of critical division games on the schedule, the Mets chose not to place him on the disabled list, a move that would have required him to sit for 10 days.

Instead, Cespedes was rested until returning to the lineup on Wednesday night. On Thursday, the decision came back to bite the Mets. Cespedes ripped a ball to the gap in right-center, his first extra-base hit since his two-homer game on April 13. But shortly after touching first, his hamstring seized with pain.

Collins and trainer Ray Ramirez sprinted to second base, where Cespedes stood doubled over. Moments later, the slugger began his slow walk toward the dugout.

Cespedes needed assistance going down the steps, an image that will linger if this stretch indeed proves the early undoing of a season filled with expectations.