Mets righthander Matt Harvey addressed the media for the first time since his three-game suspension issued Saturday, apologizing to teammates and the Mets organization.
Harvey admitted to being out past curfew on Friday night, leading to his missing Saturday's game.
“As I just did with my teammates and my coaches, I apologized for my actions and I do apologize for my actions,” Harvey said.
Harvey was suspended Saturday after failing to show up for the Mets’ matchup with the Marlins. Sources told Newsday that team personnel were unable to reach Harvey at 4 p.m.. He later sent a text message to pitching coach Dan Warthen saying he had a migraine headache after a morning round of golf.
Team officials grew concerned enough to send security personnel to check on Harvey’s welfare on Saturday, sources said.
