HIGHLIGHTS Mets are hitless until two outs in eighth, then get even on Cabrera’s hit in 9th

But Addison Reed surrenders two-run HR to J.T. Riddle in bottom of inning

MIAMI — The late nights, the marathon games, the heavy arms in the bullpen, it would all catch up to the Mets. There would be a price to pay. Their greatest adversary above all would be road weariness.

They reached that inevitable point on Sunday in a wrenching 4-2 loss to the Marlins. J.T. Riddle’s two-run homer off Addison Reed in the ninth inning capped a wild weekend and gave the Marlins three wins in the four-game series. It came after the Mets snapped out of an eight-inning sleepwalk.

The Mets did not collect their first hit until Neil Walker’s hard-hit single to centerfield with two outs in the eighth. In the ninth, the Mets tied the game against David Phelps, with Asdrubal Cabrera lacing a two-out, pinch-hit single up the middle to score two runs.

With Reed on in the ninth, the Mets cut down what would have been the winning run at the plate. Miguel Rojas doubled to left, and Yoenis Cespedes fired to Cabrera, whose perfect relay to Travis d’Arnaud cut down Marcell Ozuna at home.

But the next batter, Riddle, hammered his game-winner to send the Mets (7-6) to their third straight loss.

Until the late flurry, Matt Harvey had been left to fend for himself, holding the Marlins to two runs (one earned) in six innings. Meanwhile, all the Mets had mustered on Harvey’s behalf were five walks, none of which led to runs because they were accompanied by no hits.

Journeyman righty Dan Straily, pitching for his fifth big- league team, departed after 5 1⁄3 innings. Though he walked five, he did not allow a hit. Lefty Jarlin Garcia stranded a pair of runners in the sixth by retiring Jay Bruce and Lucas Duda. Kyle Barraclough tossed a perfect seventh.

The Mets, playing in their 12th game in 12 days, found themselves in the danger zone. The potential consequence for their sleepy Sunday: becoming just the 12th team ever to be victimized by a combined no-hitter, and the first since 2014.

But in the eighth, the Mets spared themselves from notoriety, though they could not avoid dropping their season-high third straight game.

With two outs, Walker ripped a single off Brad Ziegler. Cespedes followed with another booming single, his first hit since his two-homer game on Thursday. But Bruce grounded out to second, ending his on-base streak of 19 straight games.

Like Bruce, the Mets were due for a correction. On Thursday, the Mets pushed their winning streak to five games. But it required 16 innings on a day in which they arrived in Miami from Philadelphia after 3 a.m. In a way, the Mets paid the price for that grueling victory for the following three days, with manager Terry Collins forced to juggle his lineup and work with a limited bullpen.

“This has been a tough trip,” Collins said before Sunday’s series finale. “Late nights — 3 o’clock, 2 o’clock, 1 o’clock — it’s been a tough trip for us and we’re looking forward to the off day to get the bullpen rested and certainly the lineup rested.”

With each passing day on the trip, the Mets sputtered like a machine that had run out of gas. They entered play on Sunday leading the big leagues with 22 homers. They ended play without a homer for the first time in 12 games.

The Marlins took a 1-0 lead off Harvey in the first inning, even though a batted ball never left the infield. Dee Gordon, the pesky leadoff man, bunted for a hit on the first pitch of the game, the first of his three hits.

Moments later, the speedster advanced to third base when Harvey’s pickoff throw sailed past Duda, ricocheted off the side wall, and trickled into no man’s land in shallow rightfield. Gordon scored an unearned run on Christian Yelich’s groundout to short.

After settling into a groove, Harvey encountered trouble in the sixth, when the Marlins tacked on a run on Ozuna’s double to the gap in left-center to score Yelich. It would have been worse had it not been for the lumbering Justin Bour’s poor slide at the plate. Bour was thrown out, thanks to a strong relay throw from shortstop Jose Reyes and alert play by d’Arnaud to close off the plate with his leg.