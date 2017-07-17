Noah Syndergaard said he feels as if he could start tomorrow, but he quickly added that he knows that wouldn’t be a good idea.

Syndergaard, who has been on the disabled list with a torn right lat since May 1, played catch with another injured Mets starter, Matt Harvey, on Monday for the first time since being sidelined.

“The first couple throws felt kind of weird, felt like a PingPong ball in my hands, but it felt great,” Syndergaard said. “It’s still the first day. I’m just going to take it day by day.”

Syndergaard, who was 1-2 with a 3.29 ERA in his first five starts of the season, said there is no timeline for a return.

Syndergaard and Harvey weren’t the only Mets on the mend to take their first step toward a return. Second baseman Neil Walker, who hasn’t played since partially tearing his left hamstring June 14, began running the bases Monday.

“It was a good day,” Walker said. “With the hamstring, it’s all day to day. Assuming I come in tomorrow and feel great, we’ll move in the right direction. Hopefully, all things move well these next several days and I’ll be back playing soon.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Walker said of when or where he’ll rehab: “We haven’t gotten that far. The next couple days will be a telltale sign of how the next week goes.”

Robles back back, back

The Mets recalled reliever Hansel Robles from Triple-A Las Vegas and sent down Chasen Bradford before Monday night’s game. Robles’ return appearance did not go well. Tommy Pham hit a three-run homer on the second pitch he threw, giving the Cardinals a 6-1 lead in the sixth. Robles retired the next two batters and left to a chorus of boos.

Sunday night baseball

ESPN selected the Dodgers-Mets game Aug. 6 for prime time. Originally scheduled for 1:10 p.m., it will begin at 8:08.