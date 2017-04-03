Fun facts about Mets Opening Day in history
The Mets begin their 56th MLB season April 3, 2017, at home against the Atlanta Braves. Here's a look at some fun facts and interesting tidbits about the Mets' performance historically on Opening Day.
The Mets, 35-20 on Opening Day in franchise history, won nine consecutive season openers from 1975 to 1983. Tom Seaver had three of those wins.
With the exception of losing on Opening Day each of their first eight seasons of existence (1962-1969), the Mets lost on back-to-back Opening Days just once (1999 and 2000).
On March 31, 1998, at Shea Stadium, the Mets and Phillies combined to produce the most scoreless innings on Opening Day since 1926. In the bottom of the 14th inning, Mets pinch-hitter Alberto Castillo (lifetime .192 avg.) hit a bases-loaded single off the Phillies’ Ricky Bottalico to plate Brian McRae with the game’s only run.
Matt Harvey became the ninth homegrown Mets starters to take the hill for Opening Day in 2016. Dillon Gee (2014), Jonathon Niese (2013), Mike Pelfrey (2011), Dwight Gooden (1985-86, 1988-91, 1993-94), Bobby Jones (1995, 1996, 1998), Tom Seaver (1968-77, 1983), Craig Swan (1979, 1980) and Jerry Koosman (1978) are the others.
David Wright has made 12 Opening Day starts -- the most in franchise history.
The Cubs’ Tuffy Rhodes hit three Opening Day home runs off the Mets’ Dwight Gooden in 1994. He only hit five more all season, and only 13 for his six-year MLB career.
