Noah Syndergaard is heading to the 10-day disabled list with a partial tear of the right lat muscle, the Mets announced Monday after the pitcher’s MRI at the Hospital for Special Surgery.
There’s no timeframe for his return.
Mets general manager Sandy Alderson will hold a news conference at about 4 p.m. ahead of the Mets’ series opener against the Braves at SunTrust Park.
Syndergaard left the Mets’ game against the Nationals on Sunday in the second inning after grabbing for his right side following a 90-mph changeup to Bryce Harper.
The righthander “refused” to have an MRI on Thursday after he was scratched from a start because of right biceps soreness. But after a successful bullpen session Friday, the Mets felt he was healthy enough to pitch Sunday.
Steven Matz spent two months on the disabled list with a similar injury in 2015.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.