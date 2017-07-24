SAN DIEGO — Mets righthander Zack Wheeler has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a stress reaction in his right arm, the team announced on Monday. It is the second time that Wheeler has landed on the DL in his first season back following a two-year absence recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Wheeler is 3-7 with a 5.21 ERA in 17 starts for the Mets, though his performance has tailed off severely after a promising beginning of his season.

Through his first 11 starts, Wheeler had a 3.45 ERA, establishing himself as a steady presence within a rotation that has struggled as a whole. But he has a 9.89 ERA in his last six outings, a stretch that included a stint on the DL from June 21 to July 1 for biceps tendinitis.

Wheeler’s latest DL stint is retroactive to July 23. Wheeler’s next start was slated for Thursday against the Padres.

Righthander Tyler Pill was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to take Wheeler’s spot on the roster. He is expected to be available out of the bullpen for Monday’s series opener.

Pill, 27, made his big-league debut earlier this season for the Mets. He’s 0-3 with a 5.00 ERA in five appearances, which includes three spot starts.