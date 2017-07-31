It’s time for one of the Mets’ top prospects to get his shot.
Amed Rosario will be called up for the Mets’ game at the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, said general manager Sandy Alderson.
The 21-year-old will play shortstop in his major league debut.
Rosario is the top prospect in the Mets organization according to MLB Pipeline. He is batting .328 with 58 RBIs and seven home runs this season for Triple-A Las Vegas.
Jose Reyes, who will lose his starting shortstop job to Rosario, welcomed Rosario on Twitter Monday afternoon: “Congratulations to my little brother @Amed_Rosario welcome to the Big Show ... THE FUTURE IS NOW #LGM”
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.