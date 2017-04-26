Terry Collins had left open the possibility that Robert Gsellman could be skipped Wednesday night in favor of Noah Syndergaard because of the Mets’ washout against the Braves at Citi Field Tuesday night. But the manager decided against it, leaving the ball in Gsellman’s right hand.

The decision didn’t exactly work out too well. The 23-year-old rookie sent the Mets in the direction of another loss before they could lug one bat to the plate against Atlanta’s ace, Julio Teheran.

Gsellman helped save the Mets’ hopes of making the playoffs last season, but the fifth starter is off to a mostly rough start.

The Braves got him for five runs in the first and went on to claim an 8-2 victory, handing the Mets their fifth straight loss and ninth in 10 games. Gsellman allowed six of the runs, five of them earned, 10 hits and three walks in four-plus innings. He threw 100 pitches, only 59 for strikes. It was the third time in four starts he didn’t make it past five innings.

Last September, Gsellman went 3-1 with a 2.06 ERA in six starts. Now he will finish April at 0-2 with a 6.23 ERA, including one scoreless inning of relief.

His last start, against the Phillies, was his lone quality start. This one was low on quality.

He walked Ender Inciarte to open the game. Brandon Phillips followed by singling Inciarte to third. Phillips tried to swipe second but came off the bag and was tagged out. Gsellman, though, walked Freeman on a full count.

Before this start, Gsellman had appeared in 12 big-league games, including 10 starts. Opponents were batting .196 with runners in scoring position.

“I was very, very impressed [last year] with the way he went about tough innings, to get through tough innings,” Collins said beforehand. “ . . . You get on; it doesn’t mean you’re going to score because he still has the ability to strike you out; he still has the ability to get a ground ball, get the inning over. So I’ve been really duly impressed with the way he competes.”

His command level wasn’t up to his compete level this time. Matt Kemp poked an RBI single into right. Nick Markakis delivered an RBI single to left. Then Gsellman made a throwing error to first on an Adonis Garcia dribbler — bases loaded.

Tyler Flowers cleared them, lining a double down the rightfield line — 5-0. It took Gsellman 36 pitches to get three outs. He has now served up 10 first-inning runs.

Gsellman stranded three in scoring position in the next two innings. But three straight singles to open the fifth made it 6-1 and finished his bad night.