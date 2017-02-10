PORT ST. LUCIE, FL. — The Mets traded righthanded pitcher Gabriel Ynoa to the Orioles for cash, the clubs announced on Friday.
The move opened a 40-man roster spot for reliever Fernando Salas, once his new one-year deal with the Mets becomes official.
Ynoa, 23, spent most of last season in Triple-A Las Vegas. But he made 10 appearances in the majors, going 1-0 with a 6.38 ERA.
