The Mets actually got a piece of good injury news Sunday. The MRI exam on Asdrubal Cabrera’s left thumb showed no ligament damage and general manager Sandy Alderson said the shortstop is not expected to be sidelined for long.

Cabrera was left writhing in pain on the outfield grass in the third inning of Saturday’s win when he dove for a ground ball and landed awkwardly on his glove. He came out of the game and immediately underwent X-rays that showed no broken bones. The MRI was to examine ligaments and tendons.

“The good news is that he doesn’t have a tear . . . therefore no surgery’s going to be needed, which is very, very good news,” manager Terry Collins said.

“It doesn’t appear to be as serious as we initially thought,” Alderson said of Cabrera’s thumb in an interview on MLB Network Radio. “We’ve got about the best news we could from that situation last night.”

Jose Reyes played shortstop and Wilmer Flores played third base in Sunday’s 7-0 loss.

Alderson indicated the news on Cabrera apparently ends any consideration for bringing up top prospect Amed Rosario from Triple-A Las Vegas. He also said that first baseman Lucas Duda — out since April 20 with an elbow injury — could return within a week.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“Cabrera is out for a short period of time hopefully,” Alderson said. “Reyes will move over to shortstop, we have Flores and T.J. Rivera that can play third, and we’re hopeful Duda will be back in the next week or so.

“It’s not just whether Rosario is ready, it’s also how we deploy the players we have . . . It’s nice to have Amed sitting at Las Vegas, but at this point right now we’re looking at how to shift around the players we have in order to cover for Cabrera.”

While it doesn’t sound like Cabrera will need to be put on the disabled list and miss at least nine more days, Collins said the front office is still mulling it. “He’s still got a pretty jammed up thumb,” he explained. “It was pretty sore still today. [We] don’t know what we’re going to do just yet.”

Duda posted a .238/.360/.571 slash line with four home runs in 13 games before suffering a hyperextended left elbow April 19 as he stretched for a throw and was run into by Philadelphia’s Cesar Hernandez. On Saturday he had multiple at-bats in an extended spring training game in Port St. Lucie, Fla.