Steven Matz calls it a flexor tendon strain. The Mets call it elbow inflammation.

Whatever exactly is wrong with the Long Island lefty, Matz hasn’t thrown a pitch yet this season. That won’t change fast, but Matz will take a first step toward returning to the mound on Wednesday when he begins a throwing program.

Matz will begin by long-tossing at 75 feet, general manager Sandy Alderson said on Tuesday. Seth Lugo, who has right elbow inflammation, will begin the same program on Wednesday. At least Lugo and the Mets agree on what is wrong with him.

Asked if the team has an exact diagnosis on what is ailing Matz, Alderson said: “No.”

But the difference of opinion doesn’t change the timetable for Matz’s possible return. It’s the same for both pitchers, Alderson said.

“I think this is going to take a while,” Alderson said. “The purpose of the rest is to let everything quiet down and then crank it back it up and see how it responds.”

Wright moves

Alderson said David Wright (cervical disc herniation, shoulder impingement) will return to baseball activities in the next few days. Wright, who had begun talking ground balls, swinging the bat and doing some throwing, stopped because of the flu and back discomfort, Alderson said.

Alderson said he doesn’t think the previously unrevealed back discomfort is cause for concern.

“One of a myriad of concerns, perhaps,” Alderson said. “No more so than any of the other [issues] . . . I’m realistically expecting to see him some time this year. But I don’t have any real way of projecting a timetable . . . I certainly haven’t given up hope of seeing him here in 2017 by any means.”

Extra bases

Jeurys Familia has finished pitching in minor league games and will rejoin Mets on Thursday when his 15-game suspension for violating baseball’s domestic violence policy ends, manager Terry Collins said . . . Top prospects Amed Rosario (.362 going into Tuesday) and Dominic Smith (.396) are off to fast starts at Triple-A Las Vegas. “We’re very happy with the way they’ve started,” Alderson said. “I don’t think it accelerates any timetable, but I think it’s starting to confirm what we’ve all believed is that they’re top-level prospects and they’ve got a good future with the Mets.