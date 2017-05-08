The Mets flew in Gavin Cecchini from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday in case they needed to place shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera on the disabled list after he injured his thumb on Saturday.

But then Cecchini had to head back to the airport. The Mets decided Cabrera could stay active and be a bat off the bench until he’s ready to resume his starting role.

Cabrera also has been playing through leg soreness, so the Mets don’t mind giving him a few days for a full body heal.

“That’s a pretty nice piece to have on the bench right now,” manager Terry Collins said. “If this guy can get a few days off to where he can let those legs heal up a little bit, but you’ve still got that bat on the bench, it becomes big, especially when you have a four-man bench. You’ve got a switch hitter who can walk up there and do some damage.”

Milone added

The Mets activated lefthander Tommy Milone, whom they claimed off waivers from the Brewers on Sunday. Milone might start against the Giants on Wednesday; the Mets were not happy with Rafael Montero’s outing on Friday.

Milone, 30, was 1-0 with a 5.14 ERA in three starts with the Brewers and had a 6.43 ERA overall with one save. His career record is 45-33 with a 4.21 ERA.

Lagares starts

Juan Lagares, who was batting .194 overall and .111 against lefthanders in limited action, started in centerfield against lefthander Matt Moore.

“I don’t think he’s had enough playing time,” Collins said. “If he was in there more, I think he’d do what he always does, and that’s hit lefties.”

Lagares entered the game with 31 at-bats.

Trainer’s room

Lucas Duda (hyperextended left elbow) resumed his rehab with Class A St. Lucie (A).