Mets top 20 prospects in 2017

The Mets have seen many of their top youngsters advance to the majors the past few seasons, but they still have a solid base on the farm. A glimpse at the top Mets' prospects in 2017.

Note: ETAs are according to MLB Pipeline.

1. Amed Rosario, SS (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa) (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa) Team: Mets

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Signed: July 2, 2012 by Mets

Born: Nov. 20, 1995 in Santo Domingo Centro, Dominican Republic

Height: 6-2

Weight: 190 lbs.

ETA: 2017

The Mets finally gave fans what they wanted and called up their consensus No. 1 prospect on July 31. Rosario, 21, slashed .328/.367/.466 with seven home runs, 58 RBIs, 66 runs and 19 stolen bases in 94 games with Triple-A Las Vegas before getting promoted. The Mets uncharacteristically gave him a $1.75 million signing bonus in July 2012. If Rosario lives up to expectations, that could be a steal. Rosario is a four-tool player with plus grades in everything except power, but he's started to improve in that area. He combined for a career-best 24 doubles, 13 triples and five home runs with Double-A Binghamton and High-A St. Lucie last season. With his contact skills and defensive prowess, even if he has just average pop, Rosario can be the Mets' starting shortstop for years to come.

2. Dominic Smith, 1B (Credit: AP / John Raoux) (Credit: AP / John Raoux) Team: Las Vegas 51s (Triple-A)

Bats/Throws: Left/Left

Drafted: No. 11 overall in 2013 by Mets

Born: June 15, 1995 in Los Angeles, California

Height: 6-0

Weight: 250 lbs.

ETA: 2017

Despite his massive frame, Smith is known more for his pure hitting ability than his power. He's hit at least .300 in back-to-back minor-league seasons, and he reached career highs in home runs (14), RBIs (91) and runs (64) last season with Double-A Binghamton. Smith said he lost 24 pounds during the offseason and has been more agile because of it. He already had a plus fielding grade, so his added mobility bolsters that.

3. Justin Dunn, RHP (Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Team: St. Lucie Mets (High-A)

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Drafted: No. 19 overall in 2016 by Mets

Born: Sept. 22, 1995 in Freeport

Height: 6-2

Weight: 185 lbs.

ETA: 2019

Dunn didn't become a starter until his junior season at Boston College in 2016, but the move paid off as he landed with the Mets in the first round of that year's draft. His fastball, which tops out at 98 mph, is his best pitch. The righthander also has a slider, curveball and changeup. The two breaking pitches are expected to be above average in time, but his changeup is below average. With his dominant fastball and solid command, Dunn could be a starter at the top of the rotation down the road.

4. David Peterson, LHP (Credit: AP / Larry Goren) (Credit: AP / Larry Goren) Team: Brooklyn Cyclones (Low-A)

Bats/Throws: Left/Left

Drafted: No. 20 overall in 2017 by Mets

Born: Sept. 3, 1995 in Denver, California

Height: 6-6

Weight: 240 lbs.

ETA: 2020

The massive lefthander upped his stock in his three seasons at Oregon under pitching coach Jason Dietrich. He went 11-4 with a 2.51 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 15 starts as a junior that included a shutout and a 20-strikeout performance. Peterson's plus fastball ranges from 89-94 mph, but it's his pinpoint control that's most impressive. He had a 1.35 BB/9 rate with the Ducks in 2017. With Peterson's build, the Mets expect him to be another big-time starter for them in the future.

5. Gavin Cecchini, SS/2B (Credit: AP / David Goldman) (Credit: AP / David Goldman) Team: Las Vegas 51s (Triple-A)

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Drafted: No. 12 overall in 2012 by Mets

Born: Dec. 22, 1993 in Lake Charles, Louisiana

Height: 6-2

Weight: 200 lbs.

ETA: 2017

Cecchini made his big-league debut as a September call-up last season. He played in four games, but his defining moment was a 2-for-3, two-RBI performance against the Phillies on Sept. 24. While he's a consistent hitter, Cecchini has been criticized for his defense after recording 33 errors last season. There are concerns about his throwing accuracy and footwork, but he's able to make the routine play. With Rosario ahead of him, Cecchini has started to see more time at second base. He figures to play second or be a utility man for the Mets in the future.

6. Desmond Lindsay, OF (Credit: AP / Four Seam Images) (Credit: AP / Four Seam Images) Team: Out for 2017 season

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Drafted: No. 53 overall in 2015 by Mets

Born: Jan. 15, 1997 in Bradenton, Florida

Height: 6-0

Weight: 200 lbs.

ETA: 2019

After dealing with elbow injuries all season, Lindsay opted to undergo surgery on his ulnar nerve in late July, effectively ending his season. Lindsay had struggled in his third minor-league season, slashing .220/.327/.388 with eight home runs, 30 RBIs, 40 runs and 77 strikeouts in 65 games before landing on the disabled list. Injuries have been a continued concern for Lindsay, who has dealt with hamstring injuries throughout his career, dating to his senior year in high school. The converted infielder has high upside, with speed his biggest asset. He also has the potential to turn his average hitting and power grades into plusses, but he'll have to stay on the field to become an elite prospect.

7. Thomas Szapucki, LHP (Credit: Brooklyn Cyclones) (Credit: Brooklyn Cyclones) Team: Out for 2017 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery

Bats/Throws: Right/Left

Drafted: No. 149 overall in 2015 by Mets

Born: June 12, 1996 in Toms River, New Jersey

Height: 6-2

Weight: 205 lb.

ETA: 2020

After making just six starts in 2017, Szapucki was forced to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery. In his injury-shortened season, Szapucki had dominated opponents, going 1-2 with a 2.79 ERA, 1.172 WHIP and 27 strikeouts over 29 innings with Single-A Columbia. He'll likely be out until late 2018 or early 2019. Szapucki has big-time strikeout stuff with plus grades on his fastball and curveball. Entering 2017, he had a 14.7 K/9 in 12 minor-league appearances. The lefthander has good life on his 92-97 mph fastball. His curveball has the potential to be a plus plus power curve when all's said and done. Injury history could be a concern, though, especially following his latest elbow issue. Szapucki suffered a shoulder impingement that forced him to stay at extended spring training. He also has dealt with back and neck injuries in the past.

8. Andres Gimenez, SS (Credit: Tom Priddy / Four Seam Images) (Credit: Tom Priddy / Four Seam Images) Team: Columbia Fireflies (Single-A)

Bats/Throws: Left/Right

Signed: July 2, 2015 by Mets

Born: Sept. 4, 1998 in Barquisimeto, Venezuela

Height: 6-0

Weight: 165 lbs.

ETA: 2020

ESPN baseball writer Keith Law picked Gimenez as his sleeper prospect for the Mets this season. Gimenez finished second in batting average (.350) and third in OPS (.992) in his pro debut in the Dominican Summer League last season at age 17. Gimenez is a plus defender, and Law says he could develop into a 70 (out of 80) glove.

9. Tomas Nido, C (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa) (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa) Team: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Double-A)

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Drafted: No. 260 overall in 2012 by Mets

Born: April 12, 1994 in Oviedo, Florida

Height: 6-0

Weight: 205 lbs.

ETA: 2018

Things haven't worked out how the Mets had hoped with Travis d'Arnaud, who again wound up on the disabled list this season with a right wrist bruise. Now they're hoping Nido can be a reliable everyday catcher of the future. Nido won the Florida State League batting title last season, hitting .320 for High-A St. Lucie. The 23-year-old also has worked to refine his defense -- he threw out 42 percent of base-stealers last season. Health issues aside, d'Arnaud has always been known more for his offense than defense, but with Nido the Mets would have a complete player behind the plate.

10. Peter Alonso, 1B (Credit: AP / Ron Irby) (Credit: AP / Ron Irby) Team: St. Lucie Mets (High-A)

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Drafted: No. 64 overall in 2016 by Mets

Born: Jan. 7, 1994 in Tampa, Florida

Height: 6-3

Weight: 225 lbs.

ETA: 2019

Alonso landed on the disabled list with a broken left hand after just six games with St. Lucie this season. The Florida product is known for his pure power, but there were some concerns about his hitting as he entered the minors. Alonso put those doubts to rest as began his pro career with an impressive .321/.382/.587 slash line with five home runs, 21 RBIs and 20 runs in 30 games with the Cyclones last season. It was enough for the Mets to have him skip Single-A Columbia and go right to High-A in 2017. Alonso has average defensive grades, but the right-right makeup goes against what most big-league teams prefer at first base.

11. Marcos Molina, RHP (Credit: AP / John Bazemore) (Credit: AP / John Bazemore) Team: Binghamton RumblePonies (Double-A)

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Signed: Jan. 11, 2012 by Mets

Born: March 8, 1995 in Santiago, Dominican Republic

Height: 6-3

Weight: 188 lbs.

ETA: 2019

Molina got off to a strong start to the 2017 season after missing the entire 2016 season to undergo Tommy John surgery. In 2015, he had pitched just 44 1/3. Molina made his return with Scottsdale in the Arizona Fall League last year and reached 95 mph on his fastball, an encouraging sign. The righthander then missed about the first month and a half of the 2017 season with a lat strain. In his first start on May 17, he allowed one earned run on one hit and one walk while striking out three over four innings. He went 2-3 with a 1.26 ERA, 0.767 WHIP and 23 strikeouts over 28 2/3 innings in five starts with High-A St. Lucie before getting promoted to Double-A Binghamton. Molina has a plus grade on his cut fastball, an above average slider and an average changeup with potential to improve. With a combination of velocity and command, Molina has a chance to be a strong starter in the majors, but health will be a factor.

12. Wuilmer Becerra, OF (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa) (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa) Team: St. Lucie Mets (High-A)

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Signed: July 3, 2011 by Blue Jays

Born: Oct. 1, 1994 in Caracas, Venezuela

Height: 6-3

Weight: 225 lbs.

ETA: 2018

The rare non-homegrown Mets prospect was the third piece the team acquired alongside Noah Syndergaard and Travis d'Arnaud from the Blue Jays in the R.A. Dickey trade in 2012. Becerra start strong last season with St. Lucie, slashing .312/.341/.393 in 65 games before shoulder surgery. The outfielder was never a tremendous source of power, but his pop seemed to take a dip because of the right labrum injury. Becerra's a good contact hitter with a strong arm, which may take sometime to get back. The Mets have mostly had Becerra DH early in St. Lucie's season as his shoulder continues to heal.

13. Anthony Kay, LHP (Credit: AP / Greg Thompson) (Credit: AP / Greg Thompson) Status: Out for 2017

Bats/Throws: Left/Left

Drafted: No. 31 overall in 2016 by Mets

Born: March 21, 1995 in Stony Brook

Height: 6-0

Weight: 190 lbs.

ETA: 2020

Kay is another lefthanded Ward Melville product for the Mets with elbow issues. He underwent Tommy John surgery in October -- Steven Matz had the same procedure done in May 2010 -- and will miss the entire 2017 season. In his junior season at UConn, his fastball reached 94-95 mph, but it usually hovers around 91 mph. An above-average changeup and average slider round out his arsenal.

14. Gregory Guerrero, SS (Credit: AP / Cliff Welch) (Credit: AP / Cliff Welch) Team: Gulf Coast League Mets (Rookie)

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Signed: July 2, 2015 by Mets

Born: Jan. 20, 1999 in Bani, Dominican Republic

Height: 6-1

Weight: 180 lbs.

ETA: 2020

He's just 18, but with an athletic build, he's expected to blossom into a strong everyday player. Guerrero has family history on his side -- he's the cousin of Blue Jays prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and nephew of likely future Hall of Famer Vlad Guerrero. The youngster didn't display the power many expected him to have in his debut last summer -- 10 doubles, zero homers in 247 at-bats in the Dominican Summer League. With many talented shortstops in the Mets' system, he'll likely move to third, where he played 14 of his 64 games in the DSL last season.

15. Luis Guillorme, 2B/SS (Credit: AP / John Raoux) (Credit: AP / John Raoux) Team: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Double-A)

Bats/Throws: Left/Right

Drafted: No. 296 overall in 2013 by Mets

Born: Sept. 27, 1994 in Davie, Florida

Height: 5-9

Weight: 190 lbs.

ETA: 2018

Guillorme, with a 65 (out of 80) fielding grade, is the best defensive infielder in the Mets' system, according to Baseball America. His hitting and power tools don't stack up, though, with below-average grades in both. Guillorme showed off his smooth hands during spring training when he effortlessly caught a bat that flew into the team's dugout with his bare hand. With that skillset, he has Gold Glove potential.

16. Luis Carpio, SS (Credit: Tom Priddy / Four Seam Images) (Credit: Tom Priddy / Four Seam Images) Team: Columbia Fireflies (Single-A)

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Signed: July 11, 2013 by Mets

Born: July 11, 1997 in Caracas, Venezuela

Height: 6-0

Weight: 165 lbs.

ETA: 2020

Carpio missed almost all of 2016 with a torn labrum that required surgery, but he did manage to return for 20 games -- 12 with Brooklyn and eight with the Gulf Coast League Mets -- at the end of the year. The 19-year-old doesn't have much power (one home run in parts of three seasons), but he has average tools elsewhere. A natural shortstop, Carpio has mostly played second in the minors, especially this season as his shoulder recovers. The Mets expect him to be able to play either middle infield spot in the future.

17. Jhoan Urena, 3B (Credit: Helene Haessler) (Credit: Helene Haessler) Team: St. Lucie Mets (High-A)

Bats/Throws: Switch/Right

Signed: Nov. 8, 2011 by Mets

Born: Sept. 1, 1994 in Santiago, Dominican Republic

Height: 6-1

Weight: 230 lbs.

ETA: 2019

Urena seemed to be trending in the right direction after a strong performance with Brooklyn in 2014 when he slashed .300/.356/.431 with five home runs, 47 RBIs and 30 runs in 75 games, but after breaking both hamate bones in 2015, his development slowed. Until now. Urena is off to a strong start in his second season with St. Lucie, slashing a career-best .325/.425/.474 through 43 games. Urena's biggest strength is his plus arm, but the Mets have had him work at first base as well.

18. Mark Vientos, 3B Team: Gulf Coast League Mets (Rookie)

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Drafted: No. 59 overall in 2017 by Mets

Born: Dec. 11, 1999 in Pembroke Pines, Florida

Height: 6-4

Weight: 185 lbs.

ETA: 2021

He's not even 18 yet, but the Mets think Vientos has the potential to be a strong corner infielder down the road. Vientos, a Miami commit, got a $1.5 million signing bonus from the Mets despite a rocky senior season. Though his hit and power tools are only average so far, it's his offense that put him on the map as a prospect. It's been a slow start for the youngster so far. Through 30 games in the Gulf Coast League, he's slashing just .220/.292/.312 with one home run, 13 RBIs and 12 runs. It's going to take some time for him to develop, but his bat speed and power have impressed the Mets.

19. Chris Flexen, RHP (Credit: AP / Jack Dempsey) (Credit: AP / Jack Dempsey) Team: Mets

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Drafted: No. 440 overall in 2012 by Mets

Born: July 1, 1994 in Newark, California

Height: 6-3

Weight: 250 lbs.

ETA: 2017

Flexen quickly rose through the rankings this season, getting the call to the big leagues by the end of July after starting the year with High-A St. Lucie. He recorded a 2.13 ERA, 1.184 WHIP and 13 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings over three starts with St. Lucie before jumping to Double-A Binghamton where he went an impressive 6-1 with a 1.66 ERA, 0.719 WHIP, and 50 strikeouts in 48 2/3 strikeouts over seven starts. Flexen already has Tommy John surgery out of the way -- he had the procedure in 2014 -- and he hasn't had an issue since. He relies on his plus fastball as his curveball and changeup have average grades at best, and while his short stint as a major league starter has been less than impressive (12.00 ERA, 3.00 WHIP in two starts), Flexen has the chance to be a mainstay as a back-end starter eventually.