Jay Bruce went from a lost season to the postseason.

The Mets traded the slugging outfielder to the Cleveland Indians, the teams announced on Wednesday night.

The Mets received righthanded pitching prospect Ryder Ryan from the Indians. The Indians also will take on the remainder of Bruce’s $13 million salary, according to Jeff Passan of Yahoo! Sports.

Bruce can become a free agent after the World Series.

The 30-year-old Bruce had a team-high 29 home runs for the Mets in 2017 and is hitting .258 with a .324 on-base percentage and 75 RBIs. His 29 home runs rank ninth in all of baseball.

The trade deadline was July 31, but Major League Baseball rulee dictate that a player can be dealt after that date if he passes through waivers unclaimed.

The Mets (50-61), who are 16 1/2 games behind the Nationals in the National League East, acquired Bruce from the Cincinnati Reds, where he had spent his entire career, at last season’s non-waiver trade deadline in exchange for Dilson Herrera and Max Wotell. Bruce hit .247 with a .315 OBP, 37 home runs and 94 RBIs in 152 career games with the Mets and owns a .249 average, .319 OBP, 270 home runs and 812 RBIs over his 10-year career.

The Mets had used Bruce at first base in recent weeks after trading Lucas Duda to the Rays at the deadline. This deal presumably opens up a roster spot for Dominic Smith, the team’s highly touted first-base prospect.

Ryan was a 30th-round pick of the Indians out of UNC in 2016 He is not among the club’s 30 top prospects, according to MLB Pipeline. The Mets said Ryder would be assigned to the Class-A Columbia Fireflies.

The Indians placed outfielder Michael Brantley on the 10-day disabled list earlier in the day with a sprained right ankle, openng a spot for Bruce.